Journalist Claims He Has Been Told 'Fabio Carvalho Will Be A Liverpool Player This Summer'

After Fabio Carvalho's move from Fulham to Liverpool fell through as the transfer window closed, focus has now switched to what will happen with the 19-year-old in the summer.

IMAGO / Colorsport

Liverpool looked like they had got their man after agreeing a fee with the West London club but paperwork issues meant the registration forms which would see Carvalho loaned back to Fulham could not be completed in time for the EFL.

Despite the agony of missing out on the player, a number of reports have suggested that Liverpool remain in pole position to secure the transfer of the England under 18 international if they can sign a pre-contract agreement.

The attacking midfielder has been linked with a whole host of clubs both domestically and overseas but journalist Kevin Palmer backs up these claims with his latest tweet.

Palmer says that he has been told that Carvalho will join Liverpool in the summer with the player wanting to play for Jurgen Klopp and with all parties keen to get the deal done.

'I’m told Fabio Carvalho will be a Liverpool player this summer… all parties relaxed about the situation and the player is keen to play for Klopp. Fulham want the deal done as well. To be continued… #LFC'

Assuming there is an agreement, missing the deadline on Monday will have made very little difference in terms of when he would join Liverpool as the plan was for him to return to Craven Cottage on loan for the remainder of the season anyway.

Liverpool fans will be hoping for an official announcement as soon as possible to put an end to any hope other clubs still have of attracting the player.

