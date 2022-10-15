Journalist Claims Liverpool Want Player ‘Over’ Kylian Mbappe

Liverpool continue to be linked with a move for PSG superstar Kylian Mbappe as reports persist that he has fallen out with the hierarchy at the Ligue 1 club.

There are even claims that the 23-year-old could try to buy himself out of his contract to force his way out in January.

Kylian Mbappe is rumoured to be trying to force his way out of PSG in January. IMAGO / NurPhoto

Doubts remain however whether Liverpool would have the financial muscle to compete for the France international, but according to a report it is another generational talent that is a priority for them.

Ben Jacobs of CBS Sports Golazo was speaking on The Done Deal Show (via HITC) when he claimed that Liverpool would prefer to secure the signing of Borussia Dortmund midfielder Jude Bellingham over Mbappe and may have an advantage in that race if Real Madrid switch their attention to the Frenchman.

“Bellingham will be Liverpool’s priority over Mbappe at this stage, whereas from Real Madrid’s point of view, let’s say they get Mbappe, they also may not get Bellingham. So if Liverpool want Belingham and so do Real, and then Real want Mbappe, that actually allows Liverpool a slightly clearer path to Bellingham. Although that is a very open race."

The signing of Jude Bellingham remains Liverpool's priority over Mbappe. IMAGO / RHR-Foto

The Mbappe situation is a bizarre one after he only signed a new deal in the summer keeping him in France until 2025.

Regardless of what happens with Bellingham, it seems unlikely that Liverpool could afford the wages that Mbappe would demand, and for that reason, Reds fans should not get too excited by the rumours.

