Skip to main content
Journalist Claims Liverpool Want Player ‘Over’ Kylian Mbappe

IMAGO / NurPhoto

Journalist Claims Liverpool Want Player ‘Over’ Kylian Mbappe

A Bundesliga midfielder will be the Reds' priority rather than PSG striker.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

Liverpool continue to be linked with a move for PSG superstar Kylian Mbappe as reports persist that he has fallen out with the hierarchy at the Ligue 1 club.

There are even claims that the 23-year-old could try to buy himself out of his contract to force his way out in January.

Kylian Mbappe

Kylian Mbappe is rumoured to be trying to force his way out of PSG in January.

Doubts remain however whether Liverpool would have the financial muscle to compete for the France international, but according to a report it is another generational talent that is a priority for them.

Ben Jacobs of CBS Sports Golazo was speaking on The Done Deal Show (via HITC) when he claimed that Liverpool would prefer to secure the signing of Borussia Dortmund midfielder Jude Bellingham over Mbappe and may have an advantage in that race if Real Madrid switch their attention to the Frenchman.

“Bellingham will be Liverpool’s priority over Mbappe at this stage, whereas from Real Madrid’s point of view, let’s say they get Mbappe, they also may not get Bellingham. So if Liverpool want Belingham and so do Real, and then Real want Mbappe, that actually allows Liverpool a slightly clearer path to Bellingham. Although that is a very open race."

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Borussia Dortmund Jude Bellingham

The signing of Jude Bellingham remains Liverpool's priority over Mbappe.

LFCTR Verdict

The Mbappe situation is a bizarre one after he only signed a new deal in the summer keeping him in France until 2025.

Regardless of what happens with Bellingham, it seems unlikely that Liverpool could afford the wages that Mbappe would demand, and for that reason, Reds fans should not get too excited by the rumours.

Read More Liverpool Coverage:

Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok |

LiverpoolReal Madrid

Schedule

imago1013528432h
News

Report: Liverpool's Ibrahima Konate In Doubt For Manchester City Showdown

By Alex Caddick
Jurgen Klopp
Transfers

Report: Liverpool Plan January Offer For Ligue 1 Striker Amid Real Madrid & Barcelona Interest

By Neil Andrew
imago1016168265h
Match Coverage

Liverpool v Manchester City: Predicted Lineup, Klopp To Stick With 4-2-3-1 Formation?

By Neil Andrew
Liverpool Andrew Robertson
Match Coverage

Liverpool v Manchester City Team News, Premier League

By Neil Andrew
Liverpool Jurgen Klopp
Match Coverage

Jurgen Klopp - 'There Are Three Clubs In The World Who Can Do What They Want Financially'

By Neil Andrew
Pep Guardiola
Match Coverage

Pep Guardiola Confirms Three Players Will Miss Manchester City Clash With Liverpool

By Neil Andrew
Premier League ball
Match Coverage

Premier League Fixtures, Results & Table - Gameweek 11 - October 14th To 16th

By Neil Andrew
Manchester City Erling Haaland
Match Coverage

Jurgen Klopp On How Liverpool Will Try To Handle In-Form Manchester City Striker Erling Haaland

By Neil Andrew