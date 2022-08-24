Skip to main content

Journalist Claims Premier League Midfielder 'Open To A Liverpool Move'

A journalist has claimed that a midfield transfer target for Arsenal is 'open to a Liverpool move' as the club deals with an early season injury crisis.

Manager Jurgen Klopp is currently missing ten players through injury with Thiago Alcantara, Naby Keita, Curtis Jones, and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain among those unavailable for selection currently.

As the summer transfer window approaches a conclusion, Liverpool have been linked with a whole host of midfielders and Ben Jacobs (via The Boot Room) believes that Leicester City's Youri Tielemans would be prepared to move to Anfield.

“Jurgen Klopp has said if they do bring in a midfielder it will only be because that name brings in long term quality. Otherwise they will wait.

“What strikes me is I think Liverpool need to bring in a playmaker, but it is whether that is part of their long-term strategy. There are a variety of midfielders who could be considered by Liverpool.

“One is Youri Tielemans, who would be open to a Liverpool move and I know that because his agent had pushed Liverpool links earlier in windows, particularly in January when the Arsenal links formed.

“Liverpool have always shot down Tielemans links, so if they did move for him, it would be more of a U-turn than a strategy and a lot would depend on the price.”

LFCTR Verdict

Whilst doubts remain about a contrast in styles between what Tielemans offers and what Klopp desires from his midfield players, a cut price deal for the Belgian could be something that interests Liverpool to help them overcome their current issues.

