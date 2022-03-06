Italian Journalist Hints At Napoli Swoop For Liverpool Cult Hero Divock Origi
Serie A side Napoli has emerged as a potential suitor for Liverpool striker Divock Origi. The Belgian's Anfield contract expires in the summer and a renewal appears unlikely.
Speaking on an interview with fan media site Area Napoli, journalist Paolo Esposito said Napoli are preparing to offer Origi a four-year deal worth €3m a year (£50,000-per-week) and believes that an "agreement could be reached" in the near future.
As per sportrac, Origi currently earns £60,000-per-week on Merseyside.
Unclear is if the 26-year-old would be willing to take a pay cut at Napoli, especially given reported interest from Premier League sides West Ham and Newcastle who may well be able to offer a higher wage.
Origi, who turns 27 next month, is something of a cult hero on Merseyside having scored crucial goals against Barcelona and Tottenham Hotspur on the road to Liverpool's Champions League triumph in 2019.
The Belgian joined Liverpool in 2014 from French side Lille in a deal worth £10m. Origi has made 171 appearances for the club, scoring 40 goals - five of which have come against neighbours and bitter rivals Everton.
