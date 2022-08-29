Skip to main content

Journalist Names Three Realistic Midfield Options Liverpool Could Sign Before Transfer Window Closes

As Liverpool's preferred options appear to be out of range, they may look to a different type of midfield player to help them through their injury crisis.
On Friday, Jurgen Klopp made the shock announcement that the club would try and sign a midfield player before the summer transfer window closes.

That was despite him standing firm over recent weeks that Liverpool would not re-enter the transfer market to help them through their injury crisis.

Jurgen Klopp

The 55-year-old has been missing several key players since the start of the season and in midfield has suffered without Thiago AlcantaraCurtis JonesAlex Oxlade-Chamberlain, and Naby Keita.

Several names have been linked over recent days since Klopp admitted that he may have misjudged the situation including Youri Tielemans, Leandro Paredes, Sander Berge, and Frenkie de Jong.

According to Sky Sports senior reporter, Melissa Reddy, however, with Liverpool unlikely to be able to secure any of their first-choice options like Jude Bellingham and Nicolo Barella, they may be forced to consider an alternative list of candidates which could provide but does not guarantee both a short-term and long term solution.

The three names mentioned by Reddy are Manu Kone of Borussia Mönchengladbach, Konrad Laimer of RB Leipzig and Moises Caicedo of Brighton & Hove Albion.

Manu Kone
Konrad Laimer
Moises Caicedo

Austrian international Laimer may be the most realistic of the three as he has entered into the final year of his contract at Leipzig so would be available for a reasonable fee.

Caicedo is likely to be expensive with Brighton not needing to sell and Liverpool may want to see Kone for longer before making a move for the talented youngster.

Time is ticking however with the window due to close on Thursday so any move needs to be made quickly.

