Journalist On Kylian Mbappe Rumours - 'I See Liverpool As The More Likely Option For Him'

IMAGO / Just Pictures

The PSG striker and former Real Madrid target has been linked with a move away from the Ligue 1 club.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

As speculation continues to rumble on about the future of PSG superstar Kylian Mbappe, Liverpool have once again been linked with the player.

Reports over recent weeks have suggested that Mbappe has clashed with the PSG hierarchy and was looking to force his way out of the club in January.

Kylian Mbappe

Kylian Mbappe is rumoured to wantaway from PSG.

Real Madrid were heavily linked with a move for the 23-year-old in January and it seemed likely he would move to Los Blancos in the summer but he surprised the football world by signing on in Paris until 2025.

The drama has continued however with suggestions all is not well with Mbappe and the powers that be at the Parc des Princes meaning he would look to force a move away in January.

Despite his comments denying the rumours, Liverpool continue to be linked and Canal+ journalist Hugo Cappeleare has added fuel to the fire by claiming that the Reds are the 'more likely option for him' next summer.

"Mbappe won’t leave in January, but is almost sure that he will leave in the summer. Real Madrid I don’t think is a possibility, I see Liverpool as the more likely option for him."

LFCTR Verdict

Despite Cappeleare's opinion and Liverpool's clear admiration for the France international, the size of any potential transfer fee and the wages Mbappe would demand makes a move to Anfield unlikely.

