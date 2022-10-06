Skip to main content

Journalist Update On Naby Keita Liverpool Contract Talks, Jude Bellingham Swap Deal Ruled Out

Naby Keita is out of contract at Liverpool next summer and had been linked with a swap deal for the Borussia Dortmund midfielder.

Liverpool's midfield has been the subject of scrutiny since the start of the season amid the team's poor start to the new campaign.

Jurgen Klopp's team have failed to recreate the brilliant form that saw them go so close to an unprecedented quadruple just a few months ago.

Liverpool Jurgen Klopp

Jurgen Klopp has seen his team struggle to hit the heights of last season.

Whilst the German has not been helped by an early season injury crisis that has swept through the club, the lack of investment in Liverpool's midfield over the past 18 months appears also to be a contributing factor.

As well as the nagging injury issues, there are doubts over the future of both Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Naby Keita who are both out of contract next summer along with James Milner.

Naby Keita

Naby Keita will not be talking to Liverpool about a new contract until January at the earliest according to a report.

Read More

According to journalist Christian Falk, Keita will not be talking to Liverpool about a new contract until January at the earliest and he will not be used in any deal to bring Jude Bellingham to Anfield.

LFCTR Verdict

Assuming this is the case, it could be that Keita is assessing what options he may have in January before holding talks with Liverpool, who, if they cannot tie the 27-year-old down to an extended deal will lose out on a significant transfer fee.

