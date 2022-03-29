David Lynch has come out and said it would be a surprise if a certain Liverpool star remained at the club next season.

Fabio Carvalho looks set to join Liverpool this summer.

After several reports that Fulham and Liverpool have reached an agreement over the sale of the 19-year-old, it looks certain that Carvalho will be a Red.

However, as most Liverpool supporters know, when a player joins it is likely that one has to exit.

This situation is no different.

David Lynch said that he would be "surprised" if a certain player remained a Liverpool player past this season.

Liverpool Man Set For Summer Transfer

According to David Lynch, Neco Williams is set for a transfer away from Liverpool this summer.

"Absolutely. Neco has been a revelation since making the switch to Fulham and, if they secure promotion to the Premier League as expected, it'd be a surprise if they decided against a move." David Lynch on Neco Williams' time at Fulham.

Neco Williams IMAGO / Sportimage Age: 20 Club: Fulham (on loan from Liverpool) Position: Right-Back Appearances this season: 18 Goals this season: 2 Assists this season: 4 Contract expiration: June 30th, 2025 Market value: £7.20million

The young Welsh defender has done fantastic since joining the Championship side on loan in the January transfer window.

His performances have helped Fulham remain atop of the EFL Championship table with 77 points thus far.

During January negotiations for Fabio Carvalho, Fulham requested Williams on loan.

With Carvalho now set for a Livepool transfer, it can be assumed that Julian Ward will offer Fulham first right of refusal for Williams.

