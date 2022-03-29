Report: Journalist Says It Would Be A 'Surprise' If This Player Stays At Liverpool Next Year
Fabio Carvalho looks set to join Liverpool this summer.
After several reports that Fulham and Liverpool have reached an agreement over the sale of the 19-year-old, it looks certain that Carvalho will be a Red.
However, as most Liverpool supporters know, when a player joins it is likely that one has to exit.
This situation is no different.
David Lynch said that he would be "surprised" if a certain player remained a Liverpool player past this season.
Liverpool Man Set For Summer Transfer
According to David Lynch, Neco Williams is set for a transfer away from Liverpool this summer.
Read More
"Absolutely. Neco has been a revelation since making the switch to Fulham and, if they secure promotion to the Premier League as expected, it'd be a surprise if they decided against a move."
David Lynch on Neco Williams' time at Fulham.
Neco Williams
Age: 20
Club: Fulham (on loan from Liverpool)
Position: Right-Back
Appearances this season: 18
Goals this season: 2
Assists this season: 4
Contract expiration: June 30th, 2025
Market value: £7.20million
The young Welsh defender has done fantastic since joining the Championship side on loan in the January transfer window.
His performances have helped Fulham remain atop of the EFL Championship table with 77 points thus far.
During January negotiations for Fabio Carvalho, Fulham requested Williams on loan.
With Carvalho now set for a Livepool transfer, it can be assumed that Julian Ward will offer Fulham first right of refusal for Williams.
Read More Liverpool Coverage
- Report: Salah 'Open' To Liverpool Exit To Join Serie A Side Juventus
- Mohamed Salah Liverpool Contract Update Provided by Reliable Journalist
- Report: Liverpool "Considering" Swoop For Ex-Hammer Forward Sebastien Haller, With Divock Origi Departing
- Leaked: Liverpool's Home, Away & Third Kits For The 2022/23 Season
- Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah and Chelsea’s Antonio Rudiger Fastest Players In The Premier League, But Who Wins?
- Report: Liverpool Advance In Transfer For Barcelona Star Ahead Of Manchester United And Arsenal
Follow LFC Transfer Room: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | TikTok