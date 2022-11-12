Skip to main content
Jude Bellingham Likely To Join Liverpool Or Manchester City Over Unattractive Manchester United

IMAGO / Revierfoto

Jude Bellingham’s likely destination is either Liverpool or Manchester City. Manchester United, PSG, Barcelona, and Bayern Munich all hardly have a chance according to reports.
Jude Bellingham's future at Borussia Dortmund is looking more and more unlikely to go beyond next summer as the days go by.

Liverpool's pursuit of the English midfielder has been well-reported for over a year, with the youngster being at the top of the wanted list. 

Jude Bellingham Declan Rice

The Reds, however, face more competition than ever for their top target. Manchester City, Manchester United, Real Madrid, and Chelsea are amongst several top European clubs that have shown intention of signing Bellingham

Despite a certain report claiming that he had agreed on a verbal agreement with Liverpool and another report edging the transfer towards the Spanish capital, everything has remained just as speculation. 

Liverpool Or Manchester City

New reports by Florian Plettenberg suggest that Liverpool are 'optimistic' in the singing of Jude Bellingham.

The report also states that Erik Ten Hag's Manchester United chances of signing the 19-year-old are low due to Liverpool and Manchester City being in the race and Financial Fairplay.

Borussia Dortmund Jude Bellingham

Plettenberg claims that PSG, Bayern Munich, and Barcelona 'hardly have a chance' in the transfer but did not mention the competition of Real Madrid.

With the prospect of new owners, Liverpool and Jude Bellingham could become more realistic the closer we get to the summer transfer window. This is not ruling out January by the way. 



