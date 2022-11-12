Jude Bellingham Likely To Join Liverpool Or Manchester City Over Unattractive Manchester United
Jude Bellingham's future at Borussia Dortmund is looking more and more unlikely to go beyond next summer as the days go by.
Liverpool's pursuit of the English midfielder has been well-reported for over a year, with the youngster being at the top of the wanted list.
The Reds, however, face more competition than ever for their top target. Manchester City, Manchester United, Real Madrid, and Chelsea are amongst several top European clubs that have shown intention of signing Bellingham.
Despite a certain report claiming that he had agreed on a verbal agreement with Liverpool and another report edging the transfer towards the Spanish capital, everything has remained just as speculation.
Liverpool Or Manchester City
New reports by Florian Plettenberg suggest that Liverpool are 'optimistic' in the singing of Jude Bellingham.
Read More
The report also states that Erik Ten Hag's Manchester United chances of signing the 19-year-old are low due to Liverpool and Manchester City being in the race and Financial Fairplay.
Plettenberg claims that PSG, Bayern Munich, and Barcelona 'hardly have a chance' in the transfer but did not mention the competition of Real Madrid.
With the prospect of new owners, Liverpool and Jude Bellingham could become more realistic the closer we get to the summer transfer window. This is not ruling out January by the way.
Read More Liverpool Coverage:
- Match Report: Liverpool 0-0 Derby County (3-2 pens) - Young Reds Scrape Through
- Liverpool's Fabinho In And Firmino Out: Brazil's World Cup Squad Announced
- Tottenham 1-2 Liverpool: Player Ratings
- Liverpool FC Put Up For Sale By Fenway Sports Group
- Former Liverpool Manager Confident Liverpool Will Still Make Premier League Top Four
- Liverpool And FSG Update: After His Worst Start To A Season Is The Pressure Now Mounting On Jurgen Klopp To Resign
- What Liverpool's Jordan Henderson Said To Arsenal's Gabriel Revealed
- Liverpool's Darwin Nunez Leads Premier League In Four Key Goal-Scoring Areas
Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok |