Jude Bellingham Plus Another Midfielder For Liverpool In January

Liverpool’s disastrous start to the season continues and so does the frustration in the fanbase at the neglect in the transfer windows.

The midfield issues the team has was predictable to many, yet the club failed to address the situation in the summer.

With just four games remaining until the Qatar World Cup, the Reds will need to do all they can to give any hope to their supporters going into the international break.

As well as the results on the pitch, off the pitch actions, need to be taken to see returning smiles in the stands. The January transfer window is just around the corner and the club need to put their hands in their pockets.

January Moves

After months and months of reports linking Liverpool with many midfielders and one specifically in Jude Bellingham, reports suggest the club are finally ‘considering’ making a move for the youngster.

According to journalist Giannis Chorianopoloulos, the Merseyside club are looking to sign one defensive midfielder and one centre midfielder in January. The centre midfielder priority is the Borussia Dortmund star.

Bellingham is reportedly leaning towards Real Madrid, however, the 19-year-old has been followed by the Reds for a long time and they seem to be willing to do all they can to tempt him their way.

Will the addition of Jude Bellingham and a defensive midfielder change Liverpool’s season? If they do come in, have FSG done enough to win the fans back?

