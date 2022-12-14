Skip to main content
Jude Bellingham Set To Become Liverpool’s Record Signing After Choosing Move To Anfield

IMAGO / Colorsport

Jude Bellingham Set To Become Liverpool’s Record Signing After Choosing Move To Anfield

Jude Bellingham‘s reported move to Liverpool is getting closer as the days go by, after forming close friendship with England teammates Trent Alexander-Arnold and Jordan Henderson.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

After England’s elimination from the World Cup on Saturday night, Liverpool will see the return of Trent-Alexander Arnold and Jordan Henderson after passing their secret mission; bring Jude Bellingham to Anfield. 

Their pursuit of the Borussia Dortmund midfielder is no hidden secret. However, in the last week, the rumours have not only increased but so has the reliability.

Jude Bellingham

Reports by Christian Faulk claimed that the deal between Liverpool and Bellingham was ‘very close.’ This transfer saga seems to be coming to an end as Bellingham is set to leave Borussia Dortmund in the summer.

Despite being linked to several clubs including Real Madrid, it is Jurgen Klopp’s Reds that are front runners and are highly likely the destination on for Bellingham next year.

Liverpool's Record Signing

According to Kevin Palmer, Jude Bellingham is set to become Liverpool’s first £100m signing. Maddock claims that the England midfielder has declared he prefers a move to Anfield. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Virgil Van Dijk and Darwin Nunez currently sit on top of Liverpool’s highest transfer fees but the 19-year-old will become the club’s record signing. 

Jude Bellingham

Bellingham has recently revealed his hero is Liverpool legend Steven Gerrard and with Naby Keita likely leaving next year also. Gerrard’s famous number 8 shirt will become available for the taking. 

Jude Bellingham is the perfect signing for Liverpool to make. Liverpool… please make it. 

Read More Liverpool Coverage:

Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok |

Liverpool

Schedule

Theo Hernandez
Match Coverage

Watch: Theo Hernandez Goal Gives France World Cup Semi-Final Lead Against Morocco

By Neil Andrew
Kylian Mbappe
Match Coverage

FIFA World Cup 2022: France v Morocco - How To Watch FREE, TV Channel, Live Stream Details

By Neil Andrew
Jude Bellingham
News

Report: Liverpool Closing In On Jude Bellingham & Enzo Fernandez Dealing Serious Blow To Real Madrid

By Neil Andrew
Messi Alvarez
Match Coverage

Watch: Julian Alvarez Goal Made By Lionel Messi Magic Gives Argentina 3-0 Lead In World Cup Semi-Final

By Neil Andrew
Julian Alvarez
Match Coverage

Watch: Julian Alvarez Goal Gives Argentina 2-0 Lead In World Cup Semi-Final

By Neil Andrew
Lionel Messi
Match Coverage

Watch: Lionel Messi Goal Gives Argentina Lead In World Cup Semi-Final

By Neil Andrew
World Cup
Match Coverage

FIFA World Cup 2022: Argentina v Croatia - How To Watch FREE, TV Channel, Live Stream Details

By Neil Andrew
Enzo Fernandez
Transfers

Liverpool ‘Willing’ To Pay Release Clause For Argentina’s Enzo Fernandez & Personal Agreement Close

By Damon Carr