Jude Bellingham To Have A Six-Year Contract At Liverpool As Talks Are In Progress

Recent days have seen progression in Jude Bellingham's reported move to Anfield., with SPORT BILD's Christian Faulk claiming that the deal is 'very, very close.

As Borussia Dortmund's midfielder is highlighting why he has so many admirers with his performances in the 2022 World Cup, talk about his future has become at the centre of conversations for fans and journalists across Europe.

Liverpool are joined by Real Madrid, PSG, Manchester City, and Chelsea in the race for his signature, with Manchester United reportedly being ruled out due to the club being unable to compete with the other named clubs.

However, it seems as though the Reds are closing in on their long-term target. In Faulk's interview with Anfield Wrap, he claimed that Bellingham's parents are leaning towards Liverpool for their son's next destination.

Six-Year Contract

Backing up the reports by Christian Faulk, Sports journalist Nicolo Schira states that talks are ongoing between both parties and there is a six-year contract waiting for Jude Bellingham at Liverpool.

Borussia Dortmund reportedly are looking for between £86m-£120m for the youngster, but the Reds have a tendency of spreading huge costs through installments.

Bellingham, whose footballing hero is Steven Gerrard has had an incredible World Cup so far and has grown closer with Liverpool duo Trent Alexander-Arnold and Jordan Henderson over the weeks.

All signs seem to be pointing in one direction and that is the red half of Merseyside. Could we finally see Jude Bellingham in his idol's shirt next season? Looking likely.

