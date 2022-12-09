Skip to main content
Jude Bellingham To Have A Six-Year Contract At Liverpool As Talks Are In Progress

IMAGO / Ulmer/Teamfoto

Jude Bellingham To Have A Six-Year Contract At Liverpool As Talks Are In Progress

Jude Bellingham is close to signing for Liverpool with a six-year contract in waiting as Borussia Dortmund look to cash in on their England superstar.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

Recent days have seen progression in Jude Bellingham's reported move to Anfield., with SPORT BILD's Christian Faulk claiming that the deal is 'very, very close.

As Borussia Dortmund's midfielder is highlighting why he has so many admirers with his performances in the 2022 World Cup, talk about his future has become at the centre of conversations for fans and journalists across Europe. 

Jude Bellingham

Liverpool are joined by Real Madrid, PSG, Manchester City, and Chelsea in the race for his signature, with Manchester United reportedly being ruled out due to the club being unable to compete with the other named clubs.

However, it seems as though the Reds are closing in on their long-term target. In Faulk's interview with Anfield Wrap, he claimed that Bellingham's parents are leaning towards Liverpool for their son's next destination.

Six-Year Contract

Backing up the reports by Christian Faulk, Sports journalist Nicolo Schira states that talks are ongoing between both parties and there is a six-year contract waiting for Jude Bellingham at Liverpool. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Borussia Dortmund reportedly are looking for between £86m-£120m for the youngster, but the Reds have a tendency of spreading huge costs through installments.

Jude Bellingham, Jordan Henderson

Bellingham, whose footballing hero is Steven Gerrard has had an incredible World Cup so far and has grown closer with Liverpool duo Trent Alexander-Arnold and Jordan Henderson over the weeks.

All signs seem to be pointing in one direction and that is the red half of Merseyside. Could we finally see Jude Bellingham in his idol's shirt next season? Looking likely.

Read More Liverpool Coverage:

Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok |

Liverpool

Schedule

Badge Liverpool Anfield Corner Flag
Exclusive Interviews

Exclusive: Dietmar Hamann Speaks About Jurgen Klopp, FSG, New Ownership And Joelinton

By Damon Carr
Virgil van Dijk
Match Coverage

FIFA World Cup 2022: Netherlands v Argentina - How To Watch FREE, TV Channel, Live Stream Details

By Neil Andrew
World Cup
Match Coverage

FIFA World Cup 2022: Croatia v Brazil - How To Watch FREE, TV Channel, Live Stream Details

By Neil Andrew
Jude Bellingham
News

Liverpool Warned Of Potential Obstacle In Jude Bellingham Transfer Race

By Neil Andrew
Jude Bellingham, Jordan Henderson
News

Jude Bellingham to Liverpool Looking Increasingly Likely After Latest News Report

By Justin Foster
Jude Bellingham, Jordan Henderson
Transfers

England’s World Cup Star Player Jude Bellingham Close To Liverpool Transfer

By Damon Carr
Liverpool Luis Diaz
News

Huge Boost For Jurgen Klopp As Luis Diaz Returns To Liverpool Training Ahead Of Dubai Super Cup

By Neil Andrew
Roberto Firmino Luis Diaz
News

Revealed: 33 Player Liverpool Squad That Travelled To Dubai, Three Major Returns From Injury

By Neil Andrew