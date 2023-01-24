Skip to main content
Jude Bellingham Transfer Latest: Reporter Claims Julian Ward Has Spoken To Player & Predicts Liverpool Move

Sky Sport reporter Florian Plettenberg teases Reds fans with his latest comments.
Liverpool sporting director Julian Ward has spoken to Borussia Dortmund midfielder, Jude Bellingham, according to a report.

The 19-year-old has been linked with a summer move to some of Europe's biggest clubs over recent months after a series of dazzling performances for the Bundesliga club and at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

According to Florian Plettenberg (via The Anfield Talk), Ward has already spoken to the England international fuelling speculation that Liverpool could hold off interest from both Real Madrid and Manchester City to get their man.

The Reds have endured a miserable first half of the campaign with the midfield widely regarded as the main issue for Jurgen Klopp and his team.

There is no doubt that reinforcements are needed to give fresh impetus to Liverpool's engine room with them struggling for dynamism in that area of the pitch.

Sky Sport reporter Plettenburg also claimed (via Madrid Xtra) that he doesn't see Bellingham moving to the Santiago Bernebeu and can 'see him at Liverpool in summer'.

LFCTR Verdict

Every day, a different story appears about the future of Bellingham with recent reports fuelling transfer rumours by suggesting he will not extend his stay in Germany.

The quotes from Plettenberg are interesting however due to his reliability and will keep Reds fans dreaming that the England international could be on the move to Anfield next summer.

