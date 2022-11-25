Skip to main content
Jude Bellingham Transfer Now 'Inconceivable' Unless Liverpool Get New Owners Or Sell Star Player

Jude Bellingham Transfer Now 'Inconceivable' Unless Liverpool Get New Owners Or Sell Star Player

Despite reportedly waiting almost two years, the transfer of World Cup star Jude Bellingham could be now out of reach for Liverpool according to new reports.
Jude Bellingham and Liverpool is a transfer story that seems to have gone on for years and years. Reports have claimed that the Borussia Dortmund midfielder is the number one priority for the Reds.

Liverpool went into last summer with the midfield area being the position in most need, however, a failed attempt at Aurelien Tchouameni and the signing of Darwin Nunez seemingly halted any real movement for a midfielder. 

It had been reported that the club had made attempts to contact Borussia Dortmund regarding the transfer of England's young star, but the German club made it clear that he was not for sale at that time. 

Following expected injuries to players in the centre of the park, Liverpool were forced to make a late loan move on deadline day for Juventus' Arthur Melo, one of which Jurgen Klopp is reported to be not impressed with. 

Jude Bellingham Out Of Reach?

It is well known how much Jude Bellingham would cost anyone interested in the transfer and with a good performance in the 2022 World Cup, his price will only stay the same or increase. 

Despite, clear indications of the price being what it is, reports by Telegraph reporter, Chris Bascombe, state that Jude Bellingham's transfer to Liverpool is now 'inconceivable' unless they were to have new owners or sell a star player.

This suggests that Liverpool and FSG are unwilling to pay for Jude Bellingham and will have to look for alternatives.

The report should turn all eyes onto FSG by suggesting that new owners would make the transfer possible. Selling a current star to bring in Bellingham does not also look good on the owners and highlights why Liverpool haven't been able to push on to more titles.

Is it time for fans to put pressure on FSG to sell up as they have no indication of changing their ways?

