Jude Bellingham Transfer Price Revealed For Liverpool As Real Madrid Rule Themselves Out

IMAGO / PA Images

Reports reveal how much Borussia Dortmund want for their star Jude Bellingham, amid discussion around a move to Liverpool becoming more prominent.
As the years go on, money and finances in football increase every year. From wages to transfer fees, it is becoming much more difficult for teams that are already behind to keep up. 

With the likes of Manchester City, Newcastle United, and PSG being owned by billionaires, football is, unfortunately, becoming more about money than anything else.

Liverpool's transfer business has been rightly questioned and has not even been at the level of spending as the majority of Premier League clubs, never mind the ones that are oil or state-owned. 

With a depleted squad, after years of neglect, the Reds will need to spend big next year over both transfer windows. 

FSG have decided that this is the right time for them to cash in and let the club move forward with different owners. 

A big summer will almost certainly include a huge move for Borussia Dortmund youngster Jude Bellingham.

The English talent has reportedly been made Liverpool's priority signing and could well go all out for his signature. How much will they have to pay?

Price Revealed

Jude Bellingham is one of the world's best youngsters and is wanted by the top of top clubs across Europe. Those clubs include Liverpool, Real Madrid, Chelsea, Barcelona, Manchester City, and Manchester United. 

However, those clubs will have to pay up if they want to require his services. According to Florian Plettenberg, Bellingham's transfer fee could reach up to 150m. 

Borussia Dortmund England Jude Bellingham

The German Sky Sport reporter also states that Real Madrid are unwilling to get themselves into a bidding war. With it being such a price, this could all but rule the Spanish giants out of the race. 

Will Jude Bellingham be the first signing under the new ownership at Anfield or will it all just be a dream that faded away in the end?

Read More Liverpool Coverage:

