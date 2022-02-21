Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsMatch CoverageTransfersOpinionsExclusivesSI.comSubscribe
Search

Report: Jude Bellingham Turns Down Manchester United Offer to Wait for Liverpool Transfer

Liverpool's pursuit of Borussia Dortmund's Jude Bellingham has been boosted after recent reports state that he has turned down an offer from Manchester United,

Jude Bellingham is one of the hottest prospects in world football at the moment and next summer Borussia Dortmund will do well to keep hold of him.

Bellingham has already been capped by England and his former club, Birmingham City, have retired his shirt number.

Jude Bellingham

It's no secret that Bellingham's whole family, including his highly influential father, are massive Liverpool fans.

The 18-year-olds icon and inspiration is also Liverpool legend Steven Gerrard, as he has previously admitted in a past interview.

Bellingham Turns Down Manchester United Move

If Liverpool do try and sign Bellingham this summer then they won't be the only Premier League club interested in the England international.

Read More

According to a recent tweet from Indykaila, the 18-year-old has turned down a move from Manchester United.

The tweet also goes on to claim that the message was clear from Bellingham to Ralf Rangnick's club, ‘I am waiting for Liverpool Football Club’.

Author Verdict

As much as we'd love this to be true, Indykaila is fairly hit and miss. Liverpool do seem to be interested in Bellingham and it wouldn't be a surprise if Man United are too.

However, no reliable source has confirmed that Manchester United have made an approach for the England midfielder, and no one else has claimed that Jude is waiting for Liverpool.

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow LFC Transfer Room: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook

Jude Bellingham
Transfers

Report: Jude Bellingham Turns Down Manchester United Offer to Wait for Liverpool Transfer

By Charlie Webb
4 minutes ago
Premier League
News

Premier League Fixtures, Results, Table & Standings - Matchweek 27 & Rearranged Games - February 23rd To 27th

By Neil Andrew
8 minutes ago
Jordan Henderson Jurgen Klopp
Match Coverage

'That's A Big Bonus For Us' - Liverpool Skipper Jordan Henderson On Importance Of Squad Depth After Vital Norwich Win

By Neil Andrew
9 hours ago
Mohamed Salah
Transfers

'If Liverpool are still interested in Raphinha and Bowen I don’t think negotiations are going well' - Former Player On Mohamed Salah Contract Situation

By Neil Andrew
10 hours ago
Mohamed Salah
Transfers

Report: Real Madrid Looking To Sign Liverpool Superstar Mohamed Salah Instead Of Kylian Mbappe

By Damon Carr
11 hours ago
James Milner
Quotes

'I've Been Quite Surprised' - Former Player On Reports Of James Milner Contract Offer

By Neil Andrew
11 hours ago
Luis Diaz
Match Coverage

'Better Than Suarez' - Fans React To Luis Diaz Goal For Liverpool In Norwich Victory

By Neil Andrew
12 hours ago
Roberto Firmino Mohamed Salah Sadio Mane
Transfers

Reports: Liverpool Could Cash In On Big-Name Forward This Summer

By Sam Jones
12 hours ago