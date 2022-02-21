Report: Jude Bellingham Turns Down Manchester United Offer to Wait for Liverpool Transfer

Liverpool's pursuit of Borussia Dortmund's Jude Bellingham has been boosted after recent reports state that he has turned down an offer from Manchester United,

Jude Bellingham is one of the hottest prospects in world football at the moment and next summer Borussia Dortmund will do well to keep hold of him.

Bellingham has already been capped by England and his former club, Birmingham City, have retired his shirt number.

It's no secret that Bellingham's whole family, including his highly influential father, are massive Liverpool fans.

The 18-year-olds icon and inspiration is also Liverpool legend Steven Gerrard, as he has previously admitted in a past interview.

Bellingham Turns Down Manchester United Move

If Liverpool do try and sign Bellingham this summer then they won't be the only Premier League club interested in the England international.

According to a recent tweet from Indykaila, the 18-year-old has turned down a move from Manchester United.

The tweet also goes on to claim that the message was clear from Bellingham to Ralf Rangnick's club, ‘I am waiting for Liverpool Football Club’.

Author Verdict

As much as we'd love this to be true, Indykaila is fairly hit and miss. Liverpool do seem to be interested in Bellingham and it wouldn't be a surprise if Man United are too.

However, no reliable source has confirmed that Manchester United have made an approach for the England midfielder, and no one else has claimed that Jude is waiting for Liverpool.

