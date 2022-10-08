Skip to main content

Jude Bellingham Wants Liverpool Move Over Of Real Madrid And Manchester City

Liverpool have an advantage in their pursuit Borussia Dortmund's Jude Bellingham, with the player more inclined to a move to Anfield.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

Borussia Dortmund have it all to do if they want to keep Jude Bellingham, with the England international reportedly wanting to leave this summer. Liverpool are amongst the clubs interested and are favourites along with Real Madrid

It was reported that The Reds did make a move for the midfielder this summer, but his current club were unwilling to negotiate until next year. 

Jude Bellingham

Liverpool and Real Madrid have been joined by Manchester City, Chelsea, and Manchester United in the race for Bellingham, but it is both European finalists that are the likely destination. 

Following more exceptional performances by the youngster for club and country, his price may well increase. 

The reported price was revealed just days ago but with the World Cup coming up, his price tag will only go one way. 

Borussia Dortmund England Jude Bellingham
Scroll to Continue

Read More

Jude Bellingham Wants Liverpool?

Despite losing out to Aurelien Tchouameni to Real Madrid, if new reports are true, this will not happen again, and it will be Liverpool winning the battle. 

According to reports by Pacojo, via Cadena SER, Jude Bellingham is 'more inclined' to play for The Reds over the other top European clubs. 

Is Jude Bellingham Anfield bound or will they fail to bring in their number-one target?

Read More Liverpool Coverage:

Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok |

LiverpoolReal MadridManchester CityManchester UnitedChelsea

Schedule

Oakley Cannonier of Liverpool u21's
Match Coverage

Liverpool U21's Thrash Wolves 5-0 In Premier League 2 Clash

By Jake Mahon
Martin Terrier Jeremey Doku
Transfers

Report: Liverpool Continue To Be Linked With Winger Who Was Earmarked As Sadio Mane Replacement

By Neil Andrew
Liverpool Roberto Firmino
Match Coverage

Predicted XI: Arsenal vs Liverpool

By Matty Orme
Liverpool Crest Anfield
Match Coverage

Match Preview: Arsenal vs Liverpool, Premier League

By Matty Orme
Jurgen Klopp and Mikel Arteta bump fists after their fixture in the 2020/21 EPL fixture.
Match Coverage

Arsenal v Liverpool Team News, Premier League

By Neil Andrew
Jurgen Klopp
News

Liverpool Injury Update: Jurgen Klopp Has One Midfielder Back But Another Is Now Injured

By Neil Andrew
Liverpool Andrew Robertson
News

Liverpool Injury List: The Latest News On Injured Players In Jurgen Klopp's Squad

By Neil Andrew
Sergej Milinkovic-Savic
Transfers

Report: Liverpool Line Up Swap Deal For Sergej Milinkovic-Savic

By Neil Andrew