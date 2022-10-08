Jude Bellingham Wants Liverpool Move Over Of Real Madrid And Manchester City
Borussia Dortmund have it all to do if they want to keep Jude Bellingham, with the England international reportedly wanting to leave this summer. Liverpool are amongst the clubs interested and are favourites along with Real Madrid.
It was reported that The Reds did make a move for the midfielder this summer, but his current club were unwilling to negotiate until next year.
Liverpool and Real Madrid have been joined by Manchester City, Chelsea, and Manchester United in the race for Bellingham, but it is both European finalists that are the likely destination.
Following more exceptional performances by the youngster for club and country, his price may well increase.
The reported price was revealed just days ago but with the World Cup coming up, his price tag will only go one way.
Jude Bellingham Wants Liverpool?
Despite losing out to Aurelien Tchouameni to Real Madrid, if new reports are true, this will not happen again, and it will be Liverpool winning the battle.
According to reports by Pacojo, via Cadena SER, Jude Bellingham is 'more inclined' to play for The Reds over the other top European clubs.
Is Jude Bellingham Anfield bound or will they fail to bring in their number-one target?
