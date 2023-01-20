Skip to main content
Jude Bellingham’s Father In Contact With Liverpool As Jurgen Klopp Hopes For Real Madrid Snub

Jude Bellingham’s Father In Contact With Liverpool As Jurgen Klopp Hopes For Real Madrid Snub

Jude Bellingham’s father, Mark Bellingham, is in talks with Liverpool, despite recent Real Madrid reports.
Just months away until the summer transfer window and the future of Jude Bellingham will be revealed as the midfielder is set to leave Borussia Dortmund

Jobe Bellingham

Liverpool and Real Madrid have been leading the way ahead of Manchester City, Manchester United, and PSG, but nothing concrete has ever come out of all the speculation as to where the world-class talent will end up.

 Recent reports have claimed that the Spanish giants are the most preferred destination for Bellingham. After beating Liverpool to Aurélien Tchouameni last summer, something similar could well be on the cards this summer. 

Like Father Like Son

However, the Reds are doing everything they can, this time around, to get the upper hand. Reportedly, the Merseyside club have spoken to Mark Bellingham, Jude’s father, which was backed up recently by Sport Bild’s Valentina Maceri

The journalist, when speaking about Bellingham, stated “his father is talking to Liverpool and Jurgen Klopp wants him at Liverpool.” This new report shows that Liverpool are doing all the can to make sure they get their number one target. 

Jude Bellingham, Jordan Henderson

In the report, it was claimed that Jurgen Klopp believes Bellingham should choose football over money, which to the German is a move to Anfield over Bernabeu. 

Liverpool or Real Madrid? Football or money? Jude Bellingham is on the move this summer, in what will be the biggest one of his career, but where?

