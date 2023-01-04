Skip to main content
Jude Bellingham’s Future Club Revealed This Month As Liverpool And Real Madrid Lead

IMAGO / RHR-Foto

Jude Bellingham’s future will be revealed this month, as Liverpool and Real Madrid lead the way for the Borussia Dortmund midfielder.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

The wait is almost over. A transfer saga that has gone on for almost two years. Jude Bellingham. Does he join Liverpool or not? 

After a sensational World Cup for England, the Borussia Dortmund midfielder only added to the interest many clubs already have for him, as well as the price tag. 

Real Madrid

Jurgen Klopp has admitted how much am of an admirer he is for the 19-year-old and the player himself has spoken about former Reds captain Steven Gerrard in high regard, stating that he idolises the scouser.

However, a certain Spanish club is the biggest hurdle in the way of Bellingham playing in the shirt of his idol at Anfield. Real Madrid beat Liverpool to Aurélien Tchouameni in the summer. Could it happen again?

All Will Be Revealed 

We will soon find out. According to journalist Matteo Moretto, the future of Jude Bellingham will be revealed this month. 

This news comes after Real Madrid having taken over Liverpool in the race for the youngster in recent weeks. Liverpool have been a huge fan of Bellingham for quite some time, putting ‘all their eggs in the basket’ for the player CBS’ Ben Jacobs reported. 

Jude Bellingham

With reports claiming that transfer activity may be done this January for the Merseyside club, could wrapping up Bellingham for the summer now appease the fans for not bringing in a midfielder this window?

If Liverpool do miss out on their prime target, where do they go from there and how huge will the backlash be if that was to be the case?

