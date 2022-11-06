Jude Bellingham's Transfer To Liverpool Closer Than Ever After Real Madrid Complications

The midfielder Liverpool have waited for. The midfielder Liverpool have reportedly put their hopes on. The midfielder that soon may be wearing that Liverpool red.

Jude Bellingham seems destined to play in front of the Kop with Steven Gerrard's number 8 shirt. However, there are a few other hurdles to come over to see that happening, Real Madrid, Chelsea, Manchester City, and Manchester United.

IMAGO / PA Images

These four other clubs are reported to be targeting Bellingham next summer as a priority. Liverpool will have to do all they can to convince their dream signing to choose a move to Anfield.

Convincing the English midfielder is one thing, but then it comes down to the transfer fee. Borussia Dortmund are reportedly wanting £87m, despite other reports claiming £130m.

Jude Bellingham To Liverpool Soon

Liverpool are now the favourites for the signing of Jude Bellingham according to reports by Marca. The Spanish outlet state that the Merseyside club are going 'all in' for the midfielder, backing up another report by ESPN's James Olley.

The report also claimed that Real Madrid understand that Liverpool are in the lead and it is now 'complicated' for them to make the signing, but they will not give up.

IMAGO / Sebastian Frej

Manchester United, Manchester City, and Chelsea are all reportedly interested in Bellingham, however, a move to Liverpool and Madrid are more likely at the moment.

Will Liverpool be able to finally bring their number one target and will they have enough money to strengthen elsewhere as well as bringing in Bellingham?

