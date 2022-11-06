Skip to main content
Jude Bellingham's Transfer To Liverpool Closer Than Ever After Real Madrid Complications

IMAGO / PA Images

Jude Bellingham's Transfer To Liverpool Closer Than Ever After Real Madrid Complications

Jude Bellingham is one step closer to a move to Liverpool after recent reports, pushing Real Madrid back in the race.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

The midfielder Liverpool have waited for. The midfielder Liverpool have reportedly put their hopes on. The midfielder that soon may be wearing that Liverpool red.

Jude Bellingham seems destined to play in front of the Kop with Steven Gerrard's number 8 shirt. However, there are a few other hurdles to come over to see that happening, Real Madrid, Chelsea, Manchester City, and Manchester United.

Borussia Dortmund England Jude Bellingham

These four other clubs are reported to be targeting Bellingham next summer as a priority. Liverpool will have to do all they can to convince their dream signing to choose a move to Anfield.

Convincing the English midfielder is one thing, but then it comes down to the transfer fee. Borussia Dortmund are reportedly wanting £87m, despite other reports claiming £130m.

Jude Bellingham To Liverpool Soon

Liverpool are now the favourites for the signing of Jude Bellingham according to reports by Marca. The Spanish outlet state that the Merseyside club are going 'all in' for the midfielder, backing up another report by ESPN's James Olley.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

The report also claimed that Real Madrid understand that Liverpool are in the lead and it is now 'complicated' for them to make the signing, but they will not give up.

Jude Bellingham

Manchester United, Manchester City, and Chelsea are all reportedly interested in Bellingham, however, a move to Liverpool and Madrid are more likely at the moment.

Will Liverpool be able to finally bring their number one target and will they have enough money to strengthen elsewhere as well as bringing in Bellingham?

Read More Liverpool Coverage:

Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok

Liverpool

Schedule

World Cup
Opinions

2022 Qatar World Cup: Jurgen Klopp And Gary Neville Speak - Responsibility Of Media And Journalists

By Damon Carr
Moises Caicedo
Transfers

Real Madrid Could Beat Liverpool To The Signing Of Brighton’s Moises Caicedo

By Damon Carr
Jurgen Klopp
News

From Manchester City To Leeds United - Liverpool's Premier League Inconsistency Explained

By Justin Foster
Khvicha Kvaratskhelia
Transfers

Transfer Price Revealed For Napoli Sensation Khvicha Kvaratskhelia After Jurgen Klopp Admiration

By Damon Carr
Luis Diaz
News

Injury Update: Liverpool's Luis Diaz In Light Training As Potential Return Date Is Eyed

By Rowan Lee
Declan Rice
Transfers

Report: Liverpool 'Pushing Hard To Sign Declan Rice This Summer'

By Alex Caddick
Ceri Holland
News

Liverpool Women - Welsh Midfielder Ceri Holland Out For Several Weeks With Groin Injury

By Alex Caddick
Liverpool Women
Quotes

'They Will Define Our Season' - Liverpool Women's Boss Matt Beard On Next Run Of WSL Games

By Rowan Lee