December 9, 2021
'Jude Is The One' - Liverpool Fans React To Reports That Gini Wijnaldum May Be Available In January

Author:

After reports emerged on Wednesday that former Liverpool midfielder Gini Wijnaldum was open to a loan move away from PSG in January, Reds fans have taken to social media to have their say on whether they would take the 31 year old back.

The Dutchman moved to PSG in the summer after his contract expired at Liverpool but has struggled to make a real impact.

Gini Wijnaldum

This has led to speculation suggesting that one of the men who was so pivotal to the success at Liverpool enjoyed under Jurgen Klopp is surplus to requirements in Paris and could look for a move.

Liverpool fans took to Twitter to have their say on a possible return for Wijnaldum.

'Why is this even being discussed? Gini didn’t want to stay and moved on to pastures new where obviously he’s found that the grass isn’t that greener at PSG. More importantly WE have moved on as a club with a more balanced midfield and have some exciting times ahead' 

'Probably would on loan to be fair, never injured, knows how we play, no risk involved'

'Bring him back, bring him back'

'nah. jude is the one'

