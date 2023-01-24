Julian Ward Has Spoken To Jude Bellingham As Liverpool Get Closer To A Deal

Liverpool are doing all they can to secure the signing of Jude Bellingham from Borussia Dortmund this summer. The English midfielder will have the choice of clubs later this year with the Reds and Real Madrid at the top of the suitors.

With Borussia Dortmund willing to offer him a new contract, reports suggest that Bellingham is set to reject as he prepares for a move this summer.

IMAGO / Eibner

Despite many rumours linking him away from the Bundesliga club, the midfielder hasn’t let it affect his performances. He has been incredible throughout the season for Dortmund and just as well for his country in the winter World Cup.

Will new reports play a huge part in Bellingham siding with a move to Liverpool?

Talks Begin

According to reliable journalist Florian Plettenberg, Liverpool’s outgoing sporting director, Julian Ward, has been speaking to Jude Bellingham.

Plettenberg describes the current situation between the Merseyside club and their number one target as ‘hot,’ which leaves a slot to the imagination.

It seems the Reds are chucking the kitchen sink at this deal after earlier reports claiming they were willing to offer his father, Mark Bellingham, a role at the club. Liverpool duo Trent Alexander-Arnold and Jordan Henderson did just as much in Qatar.

IMAGO / Ulmer/Teamfoto

Is this deal closer than we are being told and will Liverpool finally land the player they have been waiting for?

Author Verdict

The club have left themselves with no option but to get this deal done. They have put off midfielders for two years to make sure they get Bellingham, so to fail would be more than a disaster. That’s why I think this will get over the line.

One thing I am not happy with, however, is the timing of this. It seems FSG are getting this deal announced to distract away from the neglect of midfield this window. It’s PR that I knew was coming and I won’t be falling for it.

Having said that, this would be an incredible signing that I am absolutely stoked about, but I will not be fooled by this ownership.

