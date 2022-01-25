Jurgen Klopp has Asked FSG to Sign Chelsea Reject and England Superstar

According to recent reports, Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has asked John Henry and FSG to sign England and West Ham midfielder Declan Rice.

Declan Rice IMAGO / Action Plus Declan Rice Age: 23 Club: West Ham United Position: Central defensive midfielder/centre-back Appearances this season: 28 Goals this season: 3 Assists this season: 4 Contract expiration: June 30th 2024 Market value: £67.50million

Declan Rice is one of the highest-rated U23 players in world football. The West Ham midfielder already has 27 caps with England and looks set to be a mainstay in Gareth Southgate's squad for years to come.

Rice's former club Chelsea and Manchester United are two of the main clubs who have been closely following his progress at the East London club.

Despite only being 23, Rice has 153 Premier League appearances and looks set to add to the tally for years to come.

Jurgen Klopp Wants Declan Rice at Liverpool?

According to a recent report by Indykailia, Jurgen Klopp has asked Liverpool's owners, FSG, if they can make Declan Rice to Anfield happen.

As unlikely as this seems, Liverpool seem to be on the hunt for a Fabinho back-up, with Denis Zakaria being touted in recent weeks.

However, with Declan Rice on the top of many Premier League clubs lists, it's very unlikely that he would come to Liverpool as a backup.

Author Verdict

This rumour seems very unlikely. Declan Rice could join a host of Premier League clubs who will give him more money and more game time than Liverpool.

It would be an unbelievable signing for Liverpool but at this moment it's extremely unlikely. This source is also a major 'chancer' when it comes to Liverpool news.

