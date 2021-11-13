Skip to main content
November 13, 2021
Report: Jurgen Klopp Asks Liverpool to Bid €40million for Real Madrid and Barcelona Target Mikel Merino

Author:

Liverpool are set to join the race for Real Sociedad's star midfielder Mikel Merino after Jurgen Klopp requests Liverpool sign him ahead of Real Madrid and Barcelona.

When Georginio Wijnaldum left Liverpool at the beginning of the season, most fans assumed that he would be replaced.

However, that didn't happen and paired with a lot of injuries in midfield, the Reds have been very stretched in the middle of the park this season.

A lot of people are now questioning the decision to not bring in a replacement for the Dutch midfielder.

Harvey Elliott stepped up during the start of the season but due to his injury against Leeds, the Liverpool starlet has been sidelined for the foreseeable future.

One player who has been mentioned as a potential target for Liverpool is former Newcastle and current Real Sociedad player Mikel Merino.

The Spaniard has impressed since joining Los Txuri-Urdin and he is now the target of a lot of top European clubs.

According to El Nacional, Liverpool have been watching Merino and are willing to battle other clubs for his signature.

The other two main clubs interest in the midfielder are the Spanish giants Real Madrid and Barcelona.

The report also goes on to say that Jurgen Klopp has personally requested that Liverpool bring Merino in as a direct replacement for Wijnaldum.

They also claim that Liverpool are weighing up a €40million move for the Real Sociedad lynchpin.

Merino has established himself as a very important player for Luis Enrique's Spain side and he is very highly rated in La Liga.

It's still unsure whether €40million would be enough for Sociedad to let go of their key player.

