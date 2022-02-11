Skip to main content
Report: Jurgen Klopp Asks Liverpool To Sign £60m Rated German Star

Liverpool manager has made a personal plea to the club in the hopes of signing the £60m rated German Star.

Jurgen Klopp rarely makes transfer demands. 

When he does, however, the club tends to listen to him. That is what makes this report so interesting.

Spanish outlet El Nacional have linked Liverpool with a sensational move for one of Germany's top talents.

According to the report, Jurgen Klopp has made a personal plea to the Liverpool board to sign Barcelona keeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen.

Marc-Andre ter Stegen

Marc-Andre ter Stegen

Age: 29

Club: Barcelona

Position: Goalkeeper

Appearances this season: 28

Clean sheets this season: 8

Contract expiration: June 30th, 2025

Market value: £40.50million

The report goes on to say that Liverpool are willing to pay £60million for the Barcelona star, making him the second most expensive goalkeeper in football.

This, however, seems to make no sense. Liverpool already have one of the best goalkeepers in the world in Alisson Becker.

Not only is Alisson still in his prime, but he also has a contract that runs through 2027.

Alisson Becker

Alisson Becker

Age: 29

Club: Liverpool

Position: Goalkeeper

Appearances this season: 28

Clean sheets this season: 14

Contract expiration: June 30th, 2027

Market value: £54.00million

This season alone Alisson Becker has 14 clean sheets for Liverpool. 

Jurgen Klopp has nothing but positive things to say about the Brazilian keeper and it seems that he is going nowhere in the near future. 

Take this report with a grain of salt and don't expect to see Alisson on the transfer list this summer. He is here to stay.

Report: Jurgen Klopp Asks Liverpool To Sign £60m Rated German Star

