Jurgen Klopp Clarifies Liverpool Transfer Strategy For Remainder Of Summer Window

Jurgen Klopp has been speaking about what Liverpool fans should expect for the remainder of the summer transfer window in a recent interview.

Jurgen Klopp

The Reds have had a busy window so far bringing in Fabio Carvalho, Darwin Nunez, and Calvin Ramsay but have also seen Divock Origi, Sadio Mane, Takumi Minamino, and Neco Williams depart on permanent deals.

Despite the Premier League season starting in just two weeks time, the window will remain open until the start of September giving clubs plenty of time to still do business.

In an  interview with Sky Sports, the 55-year-old was quite clear that in terms of further incomings, Liverpool fans should not get too excited.

"If nobody wants to leave, we are done. Or if a bad injury comes in...I don't hope so. But Liverpool fans can start focusing on other things."

Jurgen Klopp Andy Robertson
Klopp was more coy however when quizzed as to whether there will be further departures at the club.

"Have I ever spoken in situations like this about it? You get the results - not the process!"

The German has been consistent as regards there being no room for further signings at Liverpool this summer without someone moving on or an injury.

Nathaniel Phillips and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain appear to be the most likely candidates to request a move but as both are valued members of the squad, there is no guarantee this will be the case.

