Jurgen Klopp delivers verdict on Darwin Nunez's style of play

Jurgen Klopp waxed lyrical about Liverpool new boy Darwin Nunez after the club made the move official this evening. The Reds have signed the Uruguay international from Benfica for an initial £64m rising to £85m in potential add-ons.

"Darwin is a wonderful player; already really good but so much potential to get even better," Klopp said.

IMAGO / PA Images

Liverpool moved away from their model of signing wide forwards ready to break out and scale up their output, by veering towards a more established form of a striker. Nunez, though, also has shades of versatility to his game, in keeping with the Liverpool brand of attackers.

Klopp said: “He has all the pieces we look for. He can set a tempo, he brings energy, he can threaten space from central and wide areas. He is aggressive and dynamic with his movement."

Nunez opted for the No 27 shirt recently vacated by Divock Origi, who left the club on a free transfer. While the hype around #DarwinDay has been building for quite some time, Klopp preached the gospel of patience when it comes to the 22-year-old forward.

“It’s important we all recognise we are getting a ‘work in progress’ with Darwin. He recognises that himself, for sure. I love how much focus and humility he has."

Liverpool fans will most likely see their shiny new striker in action for the first time when the Reds take on Manchester United at the Rajamangala Stadium in Bangkok on July 12, 2022.

