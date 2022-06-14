Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsMatch CoverageTransfersOpinionsExclusivesSI.comSubscribe
Search

Jurgen Klopp delivers verdict on Darwin Nunez's style of play

Klopp has his say on Liverpool new boy Darwin Nunez

Jurgen Klopp waxed lyrical about Liverpool new boy Darwin Nunez after the club made the move official this evening. The Reds have signed the Uruguay international from Benfica for an initial £64m rising to £85m in potential add-ons. 

"Darwin is a wonderful player; already really good but so much potential to get even better," Klopp said

Darwin Nunez Alisson Becker

Liverpool moved away from their model of signing wide forwards ready to break out and scale up their output, by veering towards a more established form of a striker. Nunez, though, also has shades of versatility to his game, in keeping with the Liverpool brand of attackers. 

Klopp said: “He has all the pieces we look for. He can set a tempo, he brings energy, he can threaten space from central and wide areas. He is aggressive and dynamic with his movement."

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Nunez opted for the No 27 shirt recently vacated by Divock Origi, who left the club on a free transfer. While the hype around #DarwinDay has been building for quite some time, Klopp preached the gospel of patience when it comes to the 22-year-old forward. 

“It’s important we all recognise we are getting a ‘work in progress’ with Darwin. He recognises that himself, for sure. I love how much focus and humility he has."

Liverpool fans will most likely see their shiny new striker in action for the first time when the Reds take on Manchester United at the Rajamangala Stadium in Bangkok on July 12, 2022.  

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Darwin Nunez Alisson Becker
Transfers

'I'm Very Grateful' - Jurgen Klopp Thanks Anfield Hierarchy As Liverpool Sign Darwin Nunez From Benfica

By Neil Andrew9 minutes ago
Darwin Nunez
Transfers

'How May I Assist You' - Trent Alexander-Arnold Posts Funny Twitter Message As Liverpool Confirm Signing Of Darwin Nunez From Benfica

By Neil Andrew25 minutes ago
Darwin Nunez
Transfers

Watch: Darwin Nunez's Announcement Video, As He Completes His Transfer To Liverpool From Benfica

By Damon Carr37 minutes ago
Darwin Nunez
Transfers

'Better Than Haaland' - Twitter Reacts To Darwin Nunez Signing For Liverpool

By Neil Andrew40 minutes ago
Darwin Nunez
Transfers

Watch: Darwin Nunez Signs For Liverpool In Transfer From Benfica

By Neil Andrew56 minutes ago
Darwin Nunez
Transfers

Breaking: Darwin Nunez Officially Unveiled As A Liverpool Player After Signing Long-Term Contract

By Neil Andrew1 hour ago
Darwin Nunez
Transfers

Report: Four South American Attackers To Have Played For Liverpool

By Louis Fielden1 hour ago
Darwin Nunez
Transfers

Confirmed: Liverpool Complete Signing Of Darwin Nunez From Benfica

By Sam Jones1 hour ago