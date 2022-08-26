Jurgen Klopp Appears To Do Transfer U-Turn As Liverpool Chase Midfielder Signing

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp appears to have done a u-turn and now wants a midfielder to be signed before the transfer window closes next week.

Klopp has had to endure an early season injury crisis which has left him missing ten first-team players with the midfield badly hit.

That area of the pitch has been the focus of the bulk of Reds fans' frustrations as Liverpool have picked up just two points from their opening three matches.

With Thiago Alcantara, Naby Keita, Curtis Jones, and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain all currently ruled out, Klopp's options in the engine room are extremely limited.

Despite this, the German has remained resolute in his belief that the club did not need a new midfielder as the injured players would return.

It appears however that the Liverpool manager has come round to the way of thinking of many experts in the game and Reds fans when he admitted in his press conference on Friday that they will try to sign someone before the window shuts.

That's according to David Maddock of The Mirror who also says Klopp joked about how he had misjudged the situation.

"You were all right, and I was wrong."

LFCTR Verdict

This will be music to the ears of Liverpool fans who have been crying out for a midfielder for several months.

The focus now will switch to who the potential incoming player could be with Liverpool having been linked with Leandro Paredes, Youri Tielemans, Sander Berge, and Moises Caicedo over recent days.

Klopp and Liverpool normally give nothing away in terms of their transfer business so his comments could mean a deal is imminent.

