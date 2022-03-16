Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsMatch CoverageTransfersOpinionsExclusivesSI.comSubscribe
Search

Jurgen Klopp Hints At Summer Transfer Swoop For Premier League Star

In his pre-Arsenal press conference, Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp hinted at his next transfer target when discussing Manchester City's recent match against Crystal Palace.

Liverpool face Arsenal in a must-win Premier League match later this evening. 

Jurgen Klopp's side will be hoping to leave Emirates Stadium with all three points after title rivals Manchester City dropped points to Crystal Palace.

Jurgen Klopp and Mikel Arteta bump fists after their fixture in the 2020/21 EPL fixture.

With Mohamed Salah deemed healthy enough to play against the Gunners, Liverpool will be at nearly full strength as they face a resurgent Arsenal side.

Despite all eyes being on tonight's match, many are looking forward to the summer transfer window.

Although Mohamed Salah's contract is dominating the discussion, Jurgen Klopp has hinted at Liverpool's next transfer target.

Download The New Forza Football App! Get LIVE Lineups, Match Scores, Fixtures, Tables, Stats, & More: [Download Here]

When discussing Manchester City's recent match against Crystal Palace Klopp hinted that he was scouting a certain player ahead of a summer move.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

To the untrained eye, these comments seem like normal comments from Jurgen Klopp.

However, if you look closely, they hint at a potential Liverpool transfer. 

Jurgen Klopp admitted that he turned the match off at the same exact time that Michael Olise was subbed off.

Michael Olise

Michael Olise

Age: 20

Club: Crystal Palace

Position: Right Midfield

Appearances this season: 26

Goals this season: 4

Assists this season: 8

Contract expiration: June 30th, 2026

Market value: £16.20million

Coincidence? Many think not.

The 20-year-old has been very impressive since he joined Crystal Palace from Reading this past summer in an £8.37 million transfer move.

The versatile Englishman can play as an attacking midfielder or as a right-sided attacker.

Jurgen Klopp has said that he wants to leave the club in a better position than when he joined, so buying for the future makes sense.

It seems that Olise could be one to watch for this summer.

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow LFC Transfer Room: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | TikTok

Mohamed Salah
News

Mohamed Salah Spotted In London Ahead of Arsenal Game Despite Injury Scare

By Callum Baker-Ellis1 hour ago
Liverpool Players Arsenal Diogo Jota Minamino Robertson Fabinho Firmino Virgil Curtis Jones Konate Milner
Match Coverage

Liverpool vs. Arsenal | Predicted Line-Up | Mohamed Salah Fit to Start?

By Stephen Smith3 hours ago
Liverpool's Mohamed Salah celebrates scoring a goal during the English Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Arsenal FC at Anfield in Liverpool, Britain on Aug. 24, 2019. Liverpool won 3-1. (Xinhua
Match Coverage

Opposition Preview: Liverpool Face Champions League-Chasing Arsenal At The Emirates As They Hunt For European Football

By James Sadler4 hours ago
Gavi
Transfers

Report: Liverpool Offer Barcelona Sensation Gavi Annual Salary Of €6million Reliable Journalist Confirms

By Neil Andrew5 hours ago
Goodison Park
Non LFC

Everton v Newcastle United: How to Watch/Live Stream | Premier League | UK, US, Canada, India, Australia

By Neil Andrew6 hours ago
Xavi Barcelona
Non LFC

Galatasaray v Barcelona: How to Watch/Live Stream | UEFA Europa League | UK, Spain, US, Canada, India, Australia

By Neil Andrew6 hours ago
Diego Simeone
Non LFC

Watch: Manchester United 0-1 Atletico Madrid | Match Highlights | UEFA Champions League

By Neil Andrew16 hours ago
Renan Lodi
Non LFC

Watch: Renan Lodi Goal Gives Atletico Madrid The Lead Against Manchester United At Old Trafford

By Neil Andrew18 hours ago