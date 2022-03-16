Jurgen Klopp Hints At Summer Transfer Swoop For Premier League Star
Liverpool face Arsenal in a must-win Premier League match later this evening.
Jurgen Klopp's side will be hoping to leave Emirates Stadium with all three points after title rivals Manchester City dropped points to Crystal Palace.
With Mohamed Salah deemed healthy enough to play against the Gunners, Liverpool will be at nearly full strength as they face a resurgent Arsenal side.
Despite all eyes being on tonight's match, many are looking forward to the summer transfer window.
Although Mohamed Salah's contract is dominating the discussion, Jurgen Klopp has hinted at Liverpool's next transfer target.
When discussing Manchester City's recent match against Crystal Palace Klopp hinted that he was scouting a certain player ahead of a summer move.
To the untrained eye, these comments seem like normal comments from Jurgen Klopp.
However, if you look closely, they hint at a potential Liverpool transfer.
Jurgen Klopp admitted that he turned the match off at the same exact time that Michael Olise was subbed off.
Michael Olise
Age: 20
Club: Crystal Palace
Position: Right Midfield
Appearances this season: 26
Goals this season: 4
Assists this season: 8
Contract expiration: June 30th, 2026
Market value: £16.20million
Coincidence? Many think not.
The 20-year-old has been very impressive since he joined Crystal Palace from Reading this past summer in an £8.37 million transfer move.
The versatile Englishman can play as an attacking midfielder or as a right-sided attacker.
Jurgen Klopp has said that he wants to leave the club in a better position than when he joined, so buying for the future makes sense.
It seems that Olise could be one to watch for this summer.
