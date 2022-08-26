Jurgen Klopp Hints Liverpool Could Still Do Transfer Business Before Window Shuts

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp did not shut down any talk of further incomings in the summer transfer window when asked by the media on Friday.

The German was speaking in his pre-match press conference (via Liverpoolfc.com) ahead of his team's Premier League clash with Bournemouth on Saturday when he was asked about whether the club could make a move in the transfer market.

"I don't know. We are actually working constantly on these kind of things. We spoke about the reasons why sometimes if it's not happening – sometimes too expensive, sometimes not the right player but then situation changed, stuff like this.

"But one thing stays important, really important: it needs to be the right player. We are working but we will see if something will happen or not. I don't know.

"It must not be the same player but it must still be the right player. So some players are just not available, that's how it is. If we can do something or if we will do something, then we are 100 per cent convinced about it. If we are not convinced, then we don't do it."

LFCTR Verdict

Reds fans will be buoyed by the thought that something could happen in the next week but whether it does will largely depend on the right player becoming available at the right price.

