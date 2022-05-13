Report: Liverpool Manager Jurgen Klopp 'Key' To Aurelien Tchouameni Transfer

Liverpool face strong competition for Aurelien Tchouameni's signature but it is believed that Jurgen Klopp could be the deciding factor in the Frenchman's decision.

It is no secret that Liverpool are planning to be active in the transfer market this summer.

As always, the Reds have been linked with a host of world-class players ahead of the window's official start.

Some names, however, do not seem to be going away. One of those is no other than AS Monaco star Aurelien Tchouameni.

IMAGO / ZUMA Wire

AS Monaco have named their price and apparently are not willing to discuss a deal worth anything less than €70m including bonuses.

This will surely be met as there are several interested clubs including Manchester United, Paris Saint-Germain, Chelsea, Real Madrid, and Liverpool.

Despite heavy competition, Liverpool have a leg up in the chase for Tchouameni's signature; Jurgen Klopp.

Sources claim that Jurgen Klopp "holds the key" to completing the transfer.

IMAGO / PA Images

With Liverpool's squad rapidly aging, Klopp sees Tchouameni as the perfect replacement for both James Milner (36) and Jordan Henderson (31).

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok |