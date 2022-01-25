Report: Jurgen Klopp 'Determined' For Liverpool To Sign £42million Rated La Liga And Athletic Bilbao Attacker

It is no secret that Liverpool are planning on serious changes to their squad in the upcoming summer transfer window.

With many players rapidly aging or not signing new deals, Liverpool should have several new faces by the start of next season.

Ian Doyle of the Liverpool ECHO says this could be a very busy summer.

"I think this will be the busiest summer since 2018 in terms of incomings - but it might be a case of quality rather than quantity." Ian Doyle on Liverpool transfers

One player that may need to be replaced is none other than Senegalese star Sadio Mane. Because of this, Liverpool is already looking at transfer options ahead of the summer transfer window.

According to reports out of Spain, it seems that Jurgen Klopp already has his eye on one of La Liga's brightest talents.

Spanish outlet El Nacional claims that Liverpool are 'determined' to sign Athletic Bilbao winger Nico Williams. I know what you are thinking--- not that Neco Williams but the one who plys his trade in Spain.

Nico Williams IMAGO / NurPhoto Age: 19 Club: Athletic Bilbao Position: Winger Appearances this season: 26 Goals this season: 3 Assists this season: 1 Contract expiration: June 30th 2024 Market value: £7.20million

While many may not be familiar with Nico, they should know his older brother Inaki who Liverpool have previously been linked with.

The speedy winger is quickly making a name for himself at the San Mames with his recent performances against Barcelona and Atletico Madrid in the Copa Del Rey and Spanish Supercopa.

Just days ago, due to heavy interest from Europe's elite clubs, Nico Williams signed a bumper contract that saw his salary heavily increased as well as his release clause to £42million.

While the Spanish club was smart to increase his release clause, they know that they will not be able to keep hold of him forever.

Liverpool and Jurgen Klopp, amongst many others, are expected to be suitors for Williams' signature this summer.

