Report: Jurgen Klopp 'Keen' On Liverpool Signing Christian Pulisic From Chelsea | USA Star Set For Summer Transfer

Liverpool have once again been linked with a transfer move for Chelsea star Christian Pulisic after Jurgen Klopp made his interest known to the transfer board.

With the season over and the off-season underway, Liverpool transfer rumours have begun.

While most stories have been centered around Sadio Mane's impending departure do Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich, the Reds have also been linked with a host of replacements.

Sadio Mane

Several names have been tossed about including Harry Kane, Darwin Nunez, and Lautaro Martinez.

All of those names are new targets for the Reds but the latest link is one that has continued to pop up in every transfer window since Jurgen Klopp's arrival.

Liverpool 'Keen' On Signing Christian Pulisic

Christian Pulisic

According to the Daily Star, Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp is keen on signing Christian Pulisic from Chelsea this summer.

The American superstar has become unsettled at the London club and has been linked with a summer move.

Pulisic's father, Mark Pulisic, touched on the topic on Twitter in a now-deleted post earlier in the year. 

"The sad thing is he loves the club, teammates, and London... puts his heart and soul into being a pro. Onwards and upwards my boy... big six months ahead.."

Christian Pulisic is a familiar name for Liverpool fans not only because they face him a minimum of two times per year, but also because he is consistently linked with a move to Anfield.

This is because Klopp and Pulisic's time at Dortmund overlapped for a year in 2015.

Christian Pulisic Jurgen Klopp

It may have only been for a single season but Klopp was able to see the American in first-team training on several occasions. 

To this day, Pulisic says that he is 'indebted' to Klopp for his behind-the-scenes help in getting the Dortmund transfer over the line.

The 23-year-old amassed eight goals and five assists in 38 total appearances for Chelsea in their 21/22 campaign.

Christian Pulisic

Christian Pulisic

Age: 23

Club: Chelsea

Position: Right Winger

Appearances this season: 38

Goals this season: 8

Assists this season: 5

Contract expiration: June 30th, 2024

Market value: £40.50million

With Premier League experience and history with Jurgen Klopp, Pulisic could very well be Liverpool's Sadio Mane replacement.

