Report: Jurgen Klopp Looks At Manchester United's Unsettled Paul Pogba To Replace Thiago As Real Madrid Move In

According to recent reports Real Madrid look to hold talks with French International Paul Pogba, with Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp also considering an offer.

Paul Pogba's contract is running out this summer and constant rumours of him being unhappy at the club keep emerging, and now the Frenchman looks set to leave next Summer for free.

(Photo by Xinhua/Sipa USA)

The midfielder is free to talk to any other club in January, as well as Manchester United themselves.

Since joining Manchester United, Paul Pogba's form has been like Jekyll and Hyde. One week he's one of the best players in the world, the next two, he may as well not turn up.

There's no questioning Paul Pogba's ability, but at Manhcester United he's never quite hit the potential he is capable of.

Liverpool Rumours

As shocking as it may appear, Jurgen Klopp is believed to be keeping an eye on Paul Pogba's contract situation according to journalist Ekrem Konur.

He's possibly looking to bring him to Liverpool to replace James Milner or Thiago Alcantara by the looks of it, both respectively coming to the later years of their careers.

The question is. Is Jurgen Klopp the man to unlock Paul Pogba's potential, and would you take the Manchester United man?

Author Verdict

There would be nothing better than watching Paul Pogba join Liverpool and watch him back to his best in the Premier League, specially with a world class manager.

That would be the ultimate 'laugh' to Manchester United fans. Would I take him? Just for the rage United fans will go over, and how much they'd hate it yes, but there's doubts over him.

Although, if anyone can get the best out of him, it is Jurgen Klopp. If he did, then Manchester United fans would never live it down.

Follow Us: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | TikTok | Facebook |