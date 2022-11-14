Skip to main content
Jurgen Klopp On Liverpool's Latest Signing From Celtic

Liverpool put pen to paper this weekend to secure their latest young signing to a three-year professional deal.

Ben Doak is not a name every Liverpool fan was familiar with until just recently. The newly turned 17-year-old just made his senior debut in the Carabao Cup game against Derby County.

His impact was significant enough to earn him his first professional contract with the Reds, a three-year deal.

Originally signed from Celtic in March for around €700,000 he has excelled at the youth level scoring multiple goals and showing significant promise for one so young.

Doak has already been called up to the Scottish Under 21 national side.

Ben Doak Is an Electric Prospect

ben doak

Jurgen Klopp is already a huge fan and had this to say about the young Scot.

“His instructions were easy: do what you do all the time. He is really a lively boy, a smart player, good dribbler, fast, can use both legs."

Klopp was also impressed with the immediate impact he had coming off the bench.

“He’s good. It was nice to watch, really nice to watch — him coming in and immediately a lot of things are obviously natural to him, which is really helpful. I am pretty sure his family was here tonight. I can remember when I saw the family at the AXA [Training Centre] when we signed the boy, how excited everybody was. Now having this night, it’s the next step, it’s cool.”

There is no plan to accelerate Doak to first-team action. Playing behind Mohamed Salah makes his prospects difficult although he will likely feature as a sub during the season.

