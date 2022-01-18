Report: Liverpool Boss Jurgen Klopp 'Preparing A €40m Offer' After Leicester City's Youri Tielemans 'Agreed' To Transfer

Skip to main content
Liverpool Boss Jurgen Klopp 'Preparing A €40m Offer' After Leicester City's Youri Tielemans 'Agrees' To Transfer

New reports have come out stating that Liverpool are preparing a €40m transfer bid for Leicester City's Belgian midfielder Youri Tielemans.

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp rarely makes transfer demands to Fenway Sports Group. This plays nicely into FSG's hands as they operate using a famous 'moneyball' tactic.

However, as many are aware of, Klopp will not settle for anything less when he finds a player that he wants. It appears that Klopp has found his man. 

Reports claim that Liverpool are preparing a €40m transfer offer for Leicester City star Youri Tielemans. 

Youri Tielemans

Spanish news outlet El Nacional state that Jurgen Klopp has set his eyes on the Belgian after agreeing to a transfer with his club.

This comes shortly after Jurgen Klopp's summer transfer list of attackers was made public. This list includes West Ham's Jarrod Bowen and RB Leipzig's Christopher Nkunku among five other players

Read More

Seeing as there are several areas of need in the current squad, it is no surprise to see Tielemans linked with a move to Anfield.

The former Monaco man was heavily linked with a move to Liverpool in the summer and now Leicester boss Brendan Rodgers has 'accepted' that Tielemans will leave.

Unfortunately for Liverpool, Leicester City and Youri Tielemans have reached an agreement that will see him not join a direct rival of The Foxes. Despite this, Klopp is still preparing a move to test their resolve.

Leicester City manager Brendan Rodgers and Youri Tielemans shake hands after the Premier League match at the Brentford Community Stadium, London.

The Reds face competition from Real Madrid, Manchester City and Bayern Munich for the midfielder's signature.

Look for things to heat up as the summer transfer window gets closer.

