'He's More Than Welcome' Jurgen Klopp Sends Christian Pulisic Liverpool Transfer Message

While Christian Pulisic was still at Dortmund, Jurgen Klopp said that the young American would always have a home in England at Liverpool.

Sadio Mane, a Liverpool legend, seems to be set on leaving the club this summer.

The Senegal star looks destined to join Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich this summer after agreeing to a three-year contract with them.

With the two clubs now negotiating a fee, it is only a matter of time before a deal is agreed upon.

This leaves Liverpool with the almost impossible task of replacing Sadio Mane's influence and goals.

According to recent reports, it seems that Jurgen Klopp already has a player in mind.

Jurgen Klopp 'Keen' On Signing Christian Pulisic

According to new reports, Jurgen Klopp is still very interested in signing the American attacker.

Pulisic's Chelsea future has grown increasingly uncertain in recent months with his father commenting on an upcoming transfer.

Jurgen Klopp, however, has extended an olive branch to the USMNT star and invited him to join Liverpool.

When Pulisic was still with Borussia Dortmund Klopp said, "...if he ever wants to come to England he's more than welcome."

Signing Pulisic from league rivals Chelsea would be an interesting move but Liverpool do tend to prefer players with Premier League experience.

The 23-year-old scored eight goals and provided five assists in 38 total appearances for Thomas Tuchel's side.

With two years left on his deal and giving Chelsea access to the growing American market, Pulisic would not come cheap.

One thing is for sure; Liverpool's transfer department has not made a bad signing since Andy Carroll and they will want to avoid that once again this summer.

