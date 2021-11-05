Skip to main content
November 5, 2021
Report: Liverpool Manager Jurgen Klopp Is Looking To Sign Chelsea Legend And Real Madrid Winger Eden Hazard

Author:

According to reports, Jurgen Klopp is a big admirer of Real Madrid's Eden Hazard and wants to bring the Belgian to Liverpool.

Belgium star Eden Hazard joined Real Madrid from Chelsea in 2019. The transfer has not gone the way the Spanish giants would've liked, with Hazard not hitting any where near the standard he set at Chelsea.

Eden Hazard

Before joining Madrid, Hazard was one of the best players in the world. He was bought for that very reason and was expected to light up La Liga. This hasn't been the case. 

The former Chelsea star has struggled to make an impression and with Vinicius coming through, he is making such little first team starts. 

Now that Eden Hazard is out of favour at Real Madrid, according to reports from Spanish newspaper El National, Jurgen Klopp is eyeing up a move for the Belgian wide man. 

Liverpool could make a move for Hazard next year as they look to bolster their forward options. Would Klopp give Hazard another chance? Could he get back to his best?

Author Verdict

Not for me. Even in his prime, I just don't think he suits a Klopp system. Altough I wouldv'e taken him anyway in his prime.

He's just not the same player. Liverpool will be looking at younger players for the future, someone to take over the likes of Sadio Mane in years to come.

If he started to show what he is capable of before next Summer then I'd half consider it but until then. I'll pass. 

