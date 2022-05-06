Report: Jurgen Klopp Eyeing €30m Bundesliga Transfer | Manchester United Also Interested
Jurgen Klopp has propelled his side to the brink of history. Liverpool, as you may be aware, are within arms reach of an unprecedented quadruple trophy haul this year.
Liverpool have already won the Carabao Cup and are in the Champions League Final, FA Cup Final, and in a battle for the Premier League title with Manchester City.
The German manager is multitasking as he focuses on Liverpool's remaining games while also looking ahead to the transfer window.
According to new reports out of Germany, Klopp has identified his next transfer target.
Jurgen Klopp Eyeing Bundesliga Star
German outlet SportBILD via Sport Witness has reported that Jurgen Klopp is keeping a 'close eye' on Hoffenheim midfielder Christoph Baumgartner.
Liverpool and Klopp held interest in Baumgartner last summer so there could be something to this.
Unfortunately for Jurgen Klopp and Liverpool, Premier League rivals Manchester United are also interested in the six-goal man.
Either club would have to make a 'mega offer' in order to coax him away from Hoffenheim this summer. Hoffenheim remains firm that any interested club would have to activate his €30m release clause.
