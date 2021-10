Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool Transfers - Details Of Players Bought And Sold

We take a look at all the transfer business done by Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp and Sporting Director Michael Edwards since the German joined the club in October 2015.

Jurgen Klopp Transfers IN

Date Player From Fee 2016 January 6th Marko Grujic Red Star £6.3m January 12th Steven Caulker QPR LOAN January 15th Kamil Grabara Ruch £297k July 1st Sadio Mane Southampton £37.08m July 1st Joel Matip FC Schalke FREE July 1st Loris Karius FSV Mainz 05 £5.58m July 1st Liam MIllar Fulham FREE July 20th Ragnar Klavan FC Augsburg £4.5m July 22nd Georginio Wijnaldum Newcastle £24.75m July 22nd Alex Manninger FC Augsburg FREE August 1st Nathaniel Phillips Bolton Wanderers FREE 2017 April 1st Jack Bearne Notts County £153k July 1st Mohamed Salah AS Roma £37.8m July 1st Yasser Larouci Le Havre FREE July 10th Dominic Solanke Chelsea FREE July 21st Andrew Robertson Hull £8.10m August 31st Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain Arsenal £34.2m 2018 January 1st Virgil van Dijk Southampton £76.19m January 27th Tony Gallacher Falkirk £205k July 1st Naby Keita RB Leipzig £54m July 1st Fabinho Monaco £40.5m July 2nd Isaac Christie-Davies Chelsea FREE July 13th Xherdan Shaqiri Stoke City £13.23m July 19th Alisson Becker AS Roma £56.25m August 1st Ki-Jana Hoever Ajax £90k 2019 January 23rd Billy Koumetio FC Orleans FREE July 1st Sepp van den Berg PEC Zwolle £1.71m July 1st Jakub Ojrzynski Legia Warsaw £300k July 28th Harvey Elliott Fulham £1.53m August 5th Adrian West Ham United FREE August 12th Andy Lonergan Middlesbrough FREE 2020 January 1st Takumi Minamino RB Salzburg £7.65m January 6th Joe Hardy Brentford FREE August 10th Kostas Tsimikas Olympiacos £11.7m September 18th Thiago Alcantara Bayern Munich £19.8m September 19th Diogo Jota Wolves £40.23m September 29th Marcelo Pitaluga Fluminense £675k 2021 February 1st Ben Davies Preston North End £1.67m February 1st Ozan Kabak FC Schalke LOAN February 6th Kaide Gordon Derby County £3.06m July 1st Ibrahima Konate RB Leipzig £36m

Jurgen Klopp Transfers OUT

Date Player TO Fee 2016 July 1st Lawrence Vigouroux Swindon Town £432k July 1st Jordan Rossiter Rangers FREE July 1st Jerome Sinclair Watford FREE July 1st João Carlos Teixeira FC Porto FREE July 13th Sergi Canos Norwich City £2.7m July 14th Jordan Ibe Bournemouth £16.2m July 15th Martin Skrtel Fenerbahce £5.4m July 24th Kolo Toure Celtic FREE July 25th Joe Allen Stoke City £13.95m July 27th Brad Smith Bournemouth £3.24m August 20th Christian Benteke Crystal Palace £28.08m August 31st Luis Alberto Lazio £3.6m August 31st Mario Balotelli OGC Nice FREE 2017 January 18th Thiago Ilori Reading £3.87m July 1st Alex Manninger RETIRED July 1st Andre Wisdom Derby County £2.07m July 18th Lucas Leiva Lazio £5.13m July 21st Kevin Stewart Hull City £4.05m August 31st Mamadou Sakho Crystal Palace £25.38m 2018 January 8th Philippe Coutinho Barcelona £121.5m January 11th Cameron Brannagan Oxford United £203k July 1st Emre Can Juventus FREE July 1st John Flanagan Rangers FREE July 20th Danny Ward Leicester City £12.6m August 17th Ragnar Klavan Cagliari £1.37m 2019 January 4th Dominic Solanke Bournemouth £19.08m January 31st Lazar Markovic Fulham FREE July 1st Danny Ings Southampton £22.59m July 1st Rafael Camacho Sporting CP £4.5m July 1st Connor Randall RELEASED July 1st Adam Bogdan RELEASED July 9th Alberto Moreno Villareal FREE August 5th Simon Mignolet Club Brugge £6.3m August 7th George Johnston Feyenoord £270k August 21st Daniel Sturridge Trabzonspor FREE September 2nd Ryan Kent Rangers £6.48m 2020 January 8th Allan Clube Atlético Mineiro £3.15m July 1st Pedro Chirivella FC Nantes FREE July 27th Adam Lallana Brighton FREE August 1st Dejan Lovren Zenit £10.8m August 1st Andy Lonergan RELEASED August 28th Ovie Ejaria Reading £3.51m September 7th Isaac Christie-Davies Barnsley FREE September 19th Ki-Jana Hoever Wolves £8.82m October 2nd Rhian Brewster Sheffield United £23.4m October 14th Nathaniel Clyne Crystal Palace FREE October 16th Herbie Kane Barnsley £1.26m 2021 July 1st Georginio Wijnaldum PSG FREE July 3rd Kamil Grabara FC Copenhagen £3.15m July 8th Liam Millar FC Basel £1.35m July 8th Joe Hardy Accrington FREE July 20th Taiwo Awoniyi Union Berlin £5.85m July 24th Harry Wilson Fulham £12.6m July 28th Yasser Larouci Troyes FREE 23rd August Xherdan Shaqiri Olympique Lyonnais £5.4m

Follow LFC Transfer Room on: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | TikTok | Facebook