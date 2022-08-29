'Just Go And Do It' - Journalist Urges Liverpool To Sign Premier League Midfielder

On Friday, after weeks of saying Liverpool would not re-enter the transfer market to sign a midfielder, manager Jurgen Klopp appeared to make a U-turn on that decision.

The 55-year-old has been rocked by an early season injury crisis which currently leaves him without 10 first-team players.

His midfield is the worst hit area with Thiago Alcantara, Curtis Jones, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, and Naby Keita all currently ruled out through injury.

During his press conference ahead of Liverpool's 9-0 victory over Bournemouth on Saturday, the German admitted he may have misjudged the situation and that the Anfield hierarchy would now try to press ahead with a deal for a midfielder.

Youri Tielemans

One of the names linked with a transfer to Merseyside over recent days is Youri Tielemans who is in the final year of his contract at Leicester City and tipped to make a move before the window closes.

Daily Express journalist Ryan Taylor was talking to GIVEMESPORT when he urged the Reds to get a deal done for the Belgian.

“If (Youri) Tielemans is available for £25m-£30m, just go and do it because he will improve the (Liverpool) squad, he will lift the place.

“Even if he won’t be a starter when everyone is fit, I still think he’s a decent top-quality player that will give something to Liverpool.”

LFCTR Verdict

The 25-year-old remains a viable candidate for Liverpool due to his likely cost and availability but question marks over his suitability to play as a Klopp-style midfielder may rule any late transfer for Tielemans out.

