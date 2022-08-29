Skip to main content

'Just Go And Do It' - Journalist Urges Liverpool To Sign Premier League Midfielder

A journalist has urged Liverpool to solve their midfield injury crisis by buying an established Premier League midfielder before the transfer window closes.
On Friday, after weeks of saying Liverpool would not re-enter the transfer market to sign a midfielder, manager Jurgen Klopp appeared to make a U-turn on that decision.

Jurgen Klopp Liverpool

The 55-year-old has been rocked by an early season injury crisis which currently leaves him without 10 first-team players.

His midfield is the worst hit area with Thiago Alcantara, Curtis Jones, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, and Naby Keita all currently ruled out through injury.

During his press conference ahead of Liverpool's 9-0 victory over Bournemouth on Saturday, the German admitted he may have misjudged the situation and that the Anfield hierarchy would now try to press ahead with a deal for a midfielder.

Youri Tielemans

One of the names linked with a transfer to Merseyside over recent days is Youri Tielemans who is in the final year of his contract at Leicester City and tipped to make a move before the window closes.

Leicester City Youri Tielemans
Daily Express journalist Ryan Taylor was talking to GIVEMESPORT when he urged the Reds to get a deal done for the Belgian.

“If (Youri) Tielemans is available for £25m-£30m, just go and do it because he will improve the (Liverpool) squad, he will lift the place.

“Even if he won’t be a starter when everyone is fit, I still think he’s a decent top-quality player that will give something to Liverpool.”

LFCTR Verdict

The 25-year-old remains a viable candidate for Liverpool due to his likely cost and availability but question marks over his suitability to play as a Klopp-style midfielder may rule any late transfer for Tielemans out.

