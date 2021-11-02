Report: Juventus Join Liverpool and Tottenham in the Race for Fiorentina’s Dusan Vlahovic

Premier League Clubs Liverpool and Tottenham have been linked with Fiorentina's Dusan Vlahovic or the past season but Italian giants Juventus look set to enter the race.

In an ideal world, Liverpool would sign a young goal scoring striker to be Roberto Firmino's long-term replacement.

However, we don't live in an ideal world unfortunately. There have been a few names linked with a move to Anfield though.

From RB Salzburg's Karim Adeyemi to Borussia Dortmund's Erling Haaland. These options seem unlikely though.

One player who has been linked with a move to Liverpool over the past year is Fiorentina's Dusan Vlahovic.

The Serbian broke onto the scene last season, scoring 21 goals in the Serie A. This season he's continued his goal scoring form by firing eight goals in for the Viola already.

Last Season's Interest in Vlahovic

There were a host of clubs linked with a move for Vlahovic last season. Premier League clubs Tottenham and Liverpool were both reported to be very interested in bringing him to England.

The club that went the furthest with the interest was Atletico Madrid. The Spanish champions reportedly bid €60million for the Serbian.

However, Fiorentina rejected the bid as they valued the striker at €70million.

Fiorentina rejecting the bid could've played a part in Dusan Vlahovic refusing to sign his contract extension at Fiorentina.

This has led to the Viola having to sell their star man in January or next summer as his contract runs out in 2023.

Despite being forced to sell him, the Italian side are still valuing the Serbian at a whopping €70million.

Juventus Join the Race for Dusan Vlahovic

In a recent report from Tuttosport, Italian giants Juventus are set to 'shellshock' Liverpool and Tottenham as they enter the race for Vlahovic.

The report also goes on to say that the Serbian would be keen on making a move to Turin.

