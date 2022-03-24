Report: Juventus Offer Mohamed Salah 'Massive' Salary After Liverpool Contract Talks Break Down

After months of broken down contract talks, Serie A side Juventus have offered Mohamed Salah a massive contract to come to Turin.

Last summer Liverpool saw Dutch midfielder Georginio Wijnaldum leave on a free transfer.

Supporters and players alike were upset at how the situation was handled but were optimistic that it would not be repeated.

(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

Unfortunately, there is a real possibility that history repeats itself with Mohamed Salah's unresolved contract situation.

Jurgen Klopp's side risks losing the Egyptian winger on a free transfer if a contract is not agreed to before the end of next season.

Because of this, sides are lining up for an opportunity to sign Salah.

Download The New Forza Football App! Get LIVE Lineups, Match Scores, Fixtures, Tables, Stats, & More: [Download Here]

Barcelona And Juventus Want To Sign Salah

IMAGO / Nicolo Campo

FC Barcelona are keen on making a summer splash and have identified Mohamed Salah as one of three targets.

In addition to the interest from Xavi's side, Juventus have also formally registered their interest in Salah ahead of the summer window.

Gazzetta dello Sport have reported that Juventus and Mohamed Salah's representatives have already held explorative talks.

During those talks, Juventus committed to offering Salah a contract of £10,000,000 per year.

Although nothing was agreed upon, the two sides plan to meet once again after the upcoming round of World Cup qualifiers.

Liverpool will no doubt begin to worry if the second round of talks with Juventus manages to turn Salah's head.

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow LFC Transfer Room: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | TikTok