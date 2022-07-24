Skip to main content

Juventus Present ‘Formal Offer’ for Liverpool Forward Roberto Firmino

Firmino has been a fan favourite since his arrival on Merseyside seven years ago in the summer of 2015, although the Brazilian has stated he wants to stay at Liverpool that isn't enough to put Italian giants off presenting the club a formal offer. 

One of Brendan Rodgers final signings on Merseyside, Firmino arrived in the summer of 2015 alongside the likes of Christian Benteke, Nathaniel Clyne, Danny Ings and James Milner among others.

October saw the departure of Rodgers as the manager of Liverpool Football Club and in turn, Jurgen Klopp take over the reins. Firmino was then moulded into the 'false nine' position by Jurgen and his team, and the rest is history.

Roberto Firmino
Firmino has been subject to interest from an array of European clubs, more so since the club announced the £67.5million signing of Uruguay international Darwin Nunez.

According to Totto Juve via Sports Witness Juventus has 'presented Liverpool a formal offer' thought to be in the region of €23million roughly £19.5million. The report goes on to say that Juventus plan to raise their proposal in the coming days in an attempt to reach an agreement for the Brazillian in the coming days.

Since his arrival on Merseyside Firmino has scored 98 goals and had 74 assists in just 327 games in all competitions becoming a firm fan favourite in the process, selling the Brazillian for under £20million would no doubt go down unfavourable with the Liverpool fanbase.

