Forgotten Man Loris Karius To Finally Depart Anfield This Summer, Four Years After Champions League Final Woe

Goalkeeper Loris Karius is to leave Liverpool permanently this summer, Liverpool Echo reaffirmed.

The report said Liverpool had tried to offload the German shot-stopper in previous shop windows but received no "suitable offers".

Karius, whose last appearance in Liverpool red was in the 2018 Champions League final loss to Real Madrid, is out of contract on 30 June 2022.

Loris Karius

Since that fateful day, Karius has enjoyed loan spells at Besiktas (2018-2020) and Union Berlin (2020-2021).

The German joined the Reds from FSV Mainz 05 in 2016 for a fee in the region of around £6m, having represented Germany at all levels up to the U21s. He went on to make 49 appearances for the Reds, keeping 22 clean sheets.

Loris Karius

Karius was omitted from Liverpool's 2021-22 Champions League squad in January following the big-money signing of Luis Diaz from Porto.

His current market value stands at approximately £1.35m, as per Transfermarkt.

