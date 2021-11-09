Sunderland Legend Kevin Phillips Says It will Be Hard For Chelsea And Real Madrid Target Fabio Carvalho To Turn Down Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool

Ex-Sunderland striker Kevin Phillips believes if Liverpool come knocking for Fulham's Fabio Carvalho, then it will be extremely hard for him to turn them away.

The 19 year old has been on sensational form this season and it hasn't gone unnoticed. Liverpool, Chelsea and Real Madrid are said to be keeping tabs on the forward.

Recent reports suggest that the Portuguese winger may make a move next Summer. No indications yet to where.

Fulham would not let him go in January, 100 per cent. They will be fully focused on gaining promotion this season."

"When a young player does really well, he gets linked with big clubs. You just hope his head doesn’t get turned and his form dips. It is always tough.

Speaking to Football Insider, Phillips says that when a club of Liverpool’s stature comes in, your head is quickly turned.

“From Liverpool’s point of view, they can scout these players and make a move when they like. It is hard for these players to turn down a club of Liverpool’s stature.”

He has bags of potential and I believe if Liverpool were to buy him, a loan back to Fulham would be the best option to go with.

Let's see how this one pans out because Jurgen Klopp will be looking to freshen things up and will surely be looking at youth to eventually take over the ageing squad.

Whether it be Carvalho or not, I believe Jurgen Klopp will certainly be in for forward next Summer.

