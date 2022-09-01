Skip to main content

'King Arthur' - Liverpool Fans React To Arthur Melo Loan Move From Juventus

Reds fans celebrate the signing of the 26-year-old Brazilian.

Liverpool have confirmed the season-long loan deal for Juventus midfielder Arthur Melo via their official channels.

News broke this morning that the Anfield hierarchy had made their move for the Brazilian who had fallen out of favour at the Serie A club.

The arrival of Melo will help manager Jurgen Klopp who has been missing Thiago AlcantaraCurtis JonesAlex Oxlade-Chamberlain, and Naby Keita through injury, and that was before Jordan Henderson picked up a hamstring problem in the 2-1 victory against Newcastle United on Wednesday.

As to how soon it will be before Reds fans get to see Melo in action remains to be seen whilst he awaits international clearance but they were clearly delighted as they took to Twitter to react.

'Jude Next'

'After a few youtube clips, i can gladly say we’ve signed the best Brazilian midfielder ever'

'HE'S HERE HE'S PERFECT, IM SO GLAD ARTHUR IS A RED AM SO GLAD ARTUR IS RED'

'Hello there King Arthur'

'Pretty happy with him tbf. Good short term replacement and hopefully he plays well and becomes permanent'

Juventus Liverpool Arthur Melo
