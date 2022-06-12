'Klopp Knew He Was The One' - Twitter Reacts To Reports Of Liverpool Darwin Nunez Deal

After reliable journalist, Paul Joyce reported the terms of the deal that will take Benfica striker Darwin Nunez to Liverpool, fans have taken to social media to react.

IMAGO / PA Images

Despite many media outlets over recent days claiming a deal had been struck between the two clubs, this was denied by Joyce and the O Jogo outlet in Portugal with the structure of the £85million transfer still to be agreed upon.

It looks like that has now been resolved however and Nunez will be a Liverpool player in the next 24-48 hours. Fans have taken to Twitter to have their say on the news.

'One of the best strikers in Europe last season, brilliant signing!'

'Is this guy any good? Never heard of him.'

'So we got him for £64M Micheal Edwards is that you lol apologies Julian Ward'

'£64m is a bargain'

'I already don't like the amount of leaks under Julian Ward. With Edwards there was almost no noise around transfers until maybe just before the official announcement.'

'From that Benfica vs Liverpool moment Klopp knew he was the one'

