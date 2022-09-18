Skip to main content
'Konrad Laimer' - Journalist Speculates On Liverpool Transfer Target Mentioned By Klopp

IMAGO / Contrast

'Konrad Laimer' - Journalist Speculates On Liverpool Transfer Target Mentioned By Klopp

Neil Jones believes player Jurgen Klopp referred to in press conference as a Reds target was the RB Leipzig midfielder.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

Liverpool's midfield has been the subject of intense scrutiny over recent weeks and months amid a disappointing start to the season.

Reds supporters are convinced there has been a lack of investment in that area of the pitch over the past 18 months which has left them struggling with ageing players and an injury crisis.

Thiago

A few weeks back, manager Jurgen Klopp admitted that the Anfield hierarchy had made a move for a midfielder who had subsequently decided to join another club.

Neil Jones of GOAL discussed the 55-year-old's comments on The Redmen TV Podcast (via HITC) and made the surprise admission that he thinks it was Konrad Laimer the German was referring to and may not have been Aurelien Tchouameni who decided to sign for Real Madrid.

“I think it was Konrad Laimer he was talking about. I did report that the day before the window closed that Liverpool had given up on Laimer. He ticked a lot of boxes.

Konrad Laimer
Scroll to Continue

Read More

“He had a year left on his contract so it all fed into this. I don’t think he was target number one, two, or three in the summer, but as it developed they thought it could be a nice little deal and a deal that works and he may have been cheap enough to justify it. 

"His agent had a relationship with Keita and Mane so there was a lot of parts to it, but the vibe was that Leipzig weren’t after selling him and the player himself had decided to sit on his contract and join Bayern next summer.

“Specifically in that press conference I think he was speaking about Konrad Laimer, but it was probably a bit of both (Laimer and Tchouameni).”

Aurelien Tchouameni

LFCTR Verdict

The fact that Laimer is still at Leipzig would suggest that Klopp was referring to France international Tchouameni unless, of course, the Austrian has some sort of pre-agreement with Bayern as Jones suggests.

If he doesn't, it is possible that Liverpool could return for Laimer when he is available for free next summer as they are likely to need two or three reinforcements in midfield.

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok |

LiverpoolReal Madrid

Schedule

Liverpool Arthur Melo
Match Coverage

Leicester City U21s 0-1 Liverpool U21s | Arthur Melo Helps Reds To Victory

By Neil Andrew
Jude Bellingham Erling Haaland
Transfers

Report: Liverpool Have Already Made A Move To Sign Jude Bellingham

By Neil Andrew
Napoli Piotr Zieliński
Match Coverage

Milan v Napoli | Where To Watch / Live Stream | Serie A

By Neil Andrew
Marcos Llorente
Match Coverage

Atletico Madrid v Real Madrid | Where To Watch / Live Stream | La Liga

By Neil Andrew
Jude Bellingham
Match Coverage

'Liverpool, Manchester City, Manchester United, Real Madrid...Even Chelsea' - Clubs Queue Up For Jude Bellingham

By Neil Andrew
Jarrod Bowen Kalvin Phillips
Match Coverage

Everton v West Ham United | Where To Watch / Live Stream | Premier League

By Neil Andrew
Liverpool Virgil van Dijk
Articles

Incredible Virgil van Dijk Stat Evidence Of Remarkable Recovery From Injury

By Neil Andrew
Andy Robertson Goal
News

Liverpool Premier League 2021/22 Prize Money Revealed - It's A Staggering Amount

By Neil Andrew