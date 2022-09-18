'Konrad Laimer' - Journalist Speculates On Liverpool Transfer Target Mentioned By Klopp

Liverpool's midfield has been the subject of intense scrutiny over recent weeks and months amid a disappointing start to the season.

Reds supporters are convinced there has been a lack of investment in that area of the pitch over the past 18 months which has left them struggling with ageing players and an injury crisis.

A few weeks back, manager Jurgen Klopp admitted that the Anfield hierarchy had made a move for a midfielder who had subsequently decided to join another club.

Neil Jones of GOAL discussed the 55-year-old's comments on The Redmen TV Podcast (via HITC) and made the surprise admission that he thinks it was Konrad Laimer the German was referring to and may not have been Aurelien Tchouameni who decided to sign for Real Madrid.

“I think it was Konrad Laimer he was talking about. I did report that the day before the window closed that Liverpool had given up on Laimer. He ticked a lot of boxes.

“He had a year left on his contract so it all fed into this. I don’t think he was target number one, two, or three in the summer, but as it developed they thought it could be a nice little deal and a deal that works and he may have been cheap enough to justify it.

"His agent had a relationship with Keita and Mane so there was a lot of parts to it, but the vibe was that Leipzig weren’t after selling him and the player himself had decided to sit on his contract and join Bayern next summer.

“Specifically in that press conference I think he was speaking about Konrad Laimer, but it was probably a bit of both (Laimer and Tchouameni).”

LFCTR Verdict

The fact that Laimer is still at Leipzig would suggest that Klopp was referring to France international Tchouameni unless, of course, the Austrian has some sort of pre-agreement with Bayern as Jones suggests.

If he doesn't, it is possible that Liverpool could return for Laimer when he is available for free next summer as they are likely to need two or three reinforcements in midfield.

