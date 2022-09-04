Konrad Laimer Reveals All Behind Failed Liverpool Move

The Austrian midfielder was heavily linked to join Liverpool admist the midfield injury crisis Jurgen Klopp's side found themselves with.

Laimer is another success story from the Red Bull franchise, coming through the ranks with his hometown club RB Salzburg, before spending a year with sister club FC Leifering before returning to Salzburg.

The midfielder then joined RB Leipzig in the German Bundesligsa in the summer of 2017 where he has went on to establish himself as one of the most consistent midfielders in the league in his 165 appearances for the side.

Laimer suits the Liverpool model, a player who can play left and right of the midfield, aswell as centrally or holding midfield too, the 25 year old has also even appeared at right back for the side.

The Premier League Is Nice, but for Me It’s Not a Must

Speaking on the potential move to Liverpool in an exclusive interview with BILD as quoted by Sports Witness the midfielder stated that the transfer would never have happened that late on in the window for him “It wasn’t so hot that anything would have happened,

“A hasty departure is not my thing. If I were to change clubs, I would want to think it through and decide calmly, not overnight.

“Especially since the first half of the season is very short anyway due to the World Cup and you wouldn’t have had time to settle in and find your feet.

“The Premier League is nice, but for me it’s not a must. It’s much more important to me: how do people talk to me, what feeling do I have about something.”

